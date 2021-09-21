‘Shang-Chi’ gets streaming release date on Disney Plus

After breaking box-office records, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has its official streaming debut, as Disney plans to make the film available to Disney Plus subscribers Nov. 12 as part of its new Disney Plus Day event.

Disney Plus Day is meant to be a global celebration marking the second anniversary of Disney Plus’ launch in 2019. Disney CEO Bob Chapek describes the event as a day of appreciation to subscribers and highlighting all of the programming that is available on the streaming service. It is expected to become an annual event.

The streaming premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the highlight of the event. After utilizing the new Disney Plus Premier Access feature for essentially all of its marquee titles since the beginning of the pandemic, Shang-Chi was among the first films (along with Free Guy) owned by Disney to once again have an exclusive theatrical release. Its success at the box office has led to Disney choosing to continue with exclusive theatrical releases for the remainder of its 2021 movies. However, it is sure to drum up just as much excitement with its streaming premiere on the service.

Also: How to watch 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

It’s not just Shang-Chi, other films and Disney Plus programs are a part of the Disney Plus Day celebration. As of Nov. 12:

Jungle Cruise will be available to Disney Plus subscribers;

will be available to Disney Plus subscribers; New Disney Plus original movie Home Sweet Home Alone will premiere;

will premiere; A new series of shorts called Olaf Presents will see the beloved snowman from Frozen retell Disney classics;

will see the beloved snowman from retell Disney classics; A number of classic Disney short films will debut on the streamer, including Frozen Fever , Feast , Paperman and Get a Horse ;

, , and ; Ciao Alberto , a new short film featuring characters from Pixar’s Luca ;

, a new short film featuring characters from Pixar’s ; A new short from The Simpsons paying tribute to Disney Plus’s marquee brands;

paying tribute to Disney Plus’s marquee brands; The first five episodes of season two of The World According to Jeff Goldblum ;

; A Disney Plus special on the origins of Star Wars character Boba Fett; and

character Boba Fett; and A special on the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus, including a look toward the future

For international subscribers to the Star general entertainment content offering will also see the release of the new series Dopesick.

Nov. 12 will also mark the expansion of Disney Plus into new Asia-Pacific markets.

To watch any or all of these Disney Plus Day highlights, you must be a subscriber to Disney Plus. The streaming service is available at a monthly cost of $7.99, or $79.99 for a full-year. Disney also has the Disney Bundle, which combines Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for a monthly fee of $13.99.