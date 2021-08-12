‘Home Alone’ franchise reboot will unwrap on Disney Plus Nov. 12

Watching the original Home Alone (and maybe Home Alone 2) is a holiday tradition for many, one that Disney Plus and 20th Century Studios hopes to add to with a brand new entry to the franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone, which will be released exclusively on the streaming service on Nov. 12.

Written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus, the original Home Alone, released in 1990, saw 8-year-old Kevin McCallister accidentally left behind as his entire family went on vacation for Christmas. When he realizes that a pair of burglars are planning to rob the house, he devises elaborate booby traps to foil them.

Home Sweet Home Alone will feature brand new characters, but will stick to the winning formula of the first movie. Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. When a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer’s home, it is up to Max to protect it.

Max will be played by Archie Yates, who some will recognize from his hilarious role as Yorki in Jojo Rabbit. The rest of the cast includes Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Aisling Bea (Living With Yourself), Kenan Thompson (SNL), Tim Simmons (Veep), Pete Holmes (The Secret Life of Pets 2), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4) and Chris Parnell (Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues). There will be one Home Alone veteran in the cast, Devin Ratray, who played Buzz in the original movies.

Dan Mazer (Dirty Grandpa) is directing the film from a screenplay by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

Disney Plus announced the news via an early Christmas Card on Twitter.

Three months until we’re #HomeSweetHomeAlone. The all-new Original Movie starts streaming November 12 on #DisneyPlus and stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. pic.twitter.com/kXhI7qzAk5August 12, 2021 See more

Home Sweet Home Alone will be the sixth film in the franchise. The first two films starred a young Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern and Catherine O’Hara. Home Alone 3 was the last film in the series to actually be released in theaters. Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House and Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist were TV movies.

The film is a Disney Plus Original movie, meaning anyone interested in watching Home Sweet Home Alone will need a Disney Plus subscription to do so. Signing up for the streaming service costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for the whole year.