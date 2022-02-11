Shock pregnancy twist leaves 'Emmerdale' fans buzzing!

Emmerdale fans can't stop talking about a shock pregnancy twist – but they just can't make their mind up over who's going to be expecting a baby.



The show's executive producer Jane Hudson recently confirmed "There will be a new baby arriving in Emmerdale before the end of the year" and now fans can't stop trying to guess who's going to have a bun in the oven!

Amelia and Samson got closer. (Image credit: ITV)

Thursday's double episode had the viewers desperate to know who was set to be carrying a baby. And they were quick to post their theories on social media.



The favourite prediction seemed to be that we were going to see a teen pregnancy plot with Samson and Amelia, after the pair shared a heart-to-heart while he gave her a makeover in Mandy's salon. One viewer also noted the storyline could have interesting repercussions with Amelia a devout Christian, and it would also give her dad Dan a much-needed storyline.





ever since we found out someone is getting pregnant this year ive convinced myself its gonna be a teen pregnancy with chloe/noah and now possibly amelia/samson i am like 👀 #EmmerdaleFebruary 10, 2022 See more

However, there were other theories, particularly around Ellis' hasty exit from the soap following his rekindled relationship with Belle – could he be leaving her with a gift she wasn't expecting as he heads off to Oz?



"Taking bets on how long before he get a pregnancy story," predicted one.

Nice parting scene between Priya and Ellis but its a shame they couldn't skip the Belle involvement just to set off Cain and Al (😴💤💤) and I guess to get Belle pregnant for the second Ellis recast? #EmmerdaleFebruary 9, 2022 See more

Other theories included Noah and Chloe as the pair who were set to be parents, while the wild card was a late-in-life baby for Kim Tate and fiancé Will – an arrival which would definitely get the villagers talking!

"Pregnant you day? I feel that's highly unlikely..." (Image credit: ITV)

Why do I have a terrible feeling the new pregnancy is going to be Noah & Chloe. I really hope not! Not a fan of Chloe. Seems to be a bit of an entitled brat. #EmmerdaleJanuary 18, 2022 See more

For now, Dales bosses are staying tight-lipped which lady will be that be seeing two lines on that stick, but with the baby due by the end of year, the conception will have to happen pretty soon.



Who'll be wearing that costume department baby bump? We'll have to wait and see...



Emmerdale airs every weeknight at 7pm, with an extra episode at 8pm on a Thursday.