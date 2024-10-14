Showtrial fans are blown away by THIS performance — 'Give that man an oscar!'

Showtrial returned to screens last night and impressed viewers with its gripping plot and standout performances — with some fans saying Michael Socha gave an 'Oscar-worthy' performance and others saying his portrayal of complex character Justin 'stopped them in their tracks'.

The second season of Showtrial has already proved to be a big hit with fans. As well praising the engaging plot, which centres around a policeman accused of the murder of a high-profile activist, viewers have noted the strong acting in the two leading roles — played by Michael Socha and Adeel Akhtar.

'Instead of a long review, all I can say is well worth watching, but most of us all give this man an Oscar,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter), alongside a picture

BBC SHOWTRAIL 2INSTEAD OF A LONG REVIEW ALL I CAN SAY IS WELL WORTH WATCHING BUT MOST OF ALLGIVE THIS MAN A OSCAR 👏👏💪👍 pic.twitter.com/2c3gg5hNljOctober 12, 2024

While another said, 'I'm am overwhelmed at @Michaelsocha's performance in #Showtrial #BBC this drama has a superb cast but this man's delivery of a magnificent script took my breath away.

'He had me on the edge of my seat. This complex character Michael plays beautifully is so twisted and screwed up.'

I'm am overwhelmed at @Michaelsocha s performance in #Showtrial #BBC this drama has a superb cast but this man's delivery of a magnificent script took my breath away. He had me on the edge of my seat. This complex character Michael plays beautifully is so twisted and screwed up pic.twitter.com/jstuZUsRWJOctober 13, 2024

Meanwhile another viewer wrote, 'We are about to watch the final ep. Superb writing and brilliantly acted. Loving Adeel Akhtar too.'

And another fan replied, 'It's the full cast that have delivered BUT Michael has stopped me in my tracks.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another fan wrote of the show, referring to a 'plot hole' they'd noticed, 'Watching Showtrial, great show but there's a glaring hole in the plot: in real life they would investigate Mitchell's story about his partner going to Serbia to get a dog - when did she book the ferry ticket, what phone/email contact did she have with the kennel - all vital stuff.'

Watching Showtrial, great show but there's a glaring hole in the plot: in real life they would investigate Mitchell's story about his partner going to Serbia to get a dog - when did she book the ferry ticket, what phone/email contact did she have with the kennel - all vital stuffOctober 13, 2024

Speaking about the latest instalment of Showtrial, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama said, "We're so excited to once again join forces with Ben Richards and World Productions to bring a new unmissable Showtrial to BBC One and iPlayer.

"With Adeel, Nathalie, and Michael leading the cast, and a brand new central mystery to be played out in front of the nation, Showtrial will have viewers hooked from the start."

And they've certainly delivered on the promise!

Showtrial continues next Sunday 27th October.