HDHomerun Premium streaming & OTA TV: What you need to know
There are now only two things you need to know
- HDHomerun Premium is shutting down .
- HDHomerun boxes are unaffected and still work as a great way to watch over-the-air TV on multiple devices.
Updated March 28, 2019: Updated with the bad news.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.