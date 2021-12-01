Simon Gregson's wife reveals why she will be voting for him to do ALL 'I'm a Celebrity' trials

I'm A Celebrity 2021 is back, and Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson is among this year's campmates. But he's yet to take part in any trials, something that his wife Emma really hopes will change soon!

So far he's been given Lord privileges in camp, so he hasn't been eligible to take part, but Emma has vowed to vote for him to step up for trials as soon as she can. Speaking on Lorraine, she was asked if she'd want to see him do the dreaded trials to which she replied: "Absolutely, yeah! That’s the reason he’s in there."

Simon's wife, Emma, is surprised how well he has settled into castle life. (Image credit: ITV)

She added that she was surprised how he was coping, adding: "When I saw him first on-screen the other day, I actually did think he looked more relaxed than I thought he would do"

It looks like Emma is about to get her wish though, as both Simon Gregson and EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt are joining Naughty Boy in Wednesday night's Savage Stakeout trial. They might not be up close and personal with the critters, but they do have a big responsibility!

A lie in like no other for @NaughtyBoyMusic in the Savage Stakeout! 🕷The longer he endures the critters, the more food won for Camp... ⭐️ See how he gets on tonight! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/HGhMihiUzBDecember 1, 2021 See more

In the challenge, Naughty Boy will have to endure having bugs dumped on him, while it's up to Adam and Simon to answer questions. If they get questions wrong, everyone suffers!

As well as admitting she'd love to see Simon take part in trials, Emma admitted it was tough being apart from him for a long space of time. She said: "We never really spend time apart, to be honest, or we at least speak to each other.

"It’s a running joke with my friends, that if my phone rings it’s always Simon on the end of it because he rings me constantly all day every day."

Emma continued: "So for him to be taken from the outside world, it has been a little bit strange – I like it a little bit, I’m not going to lie. But we are missing him a lot."

