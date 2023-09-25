Sister Wives fans roast Kody and his 'six pack abs'

Fans have been paying close attention to Sister Wives season 18 as the Brown family deals with big changes to the family's plural marriages. Patriarch Kody has a long history of putting his foot in his mouth , but this time he went a bit too far.

In this week's new episode, Janelle and Kody meet for the first time since their big fight before Christmas. Janelle is still upset at what happened between them, but what hurts her even more is the fact that Kody didn't even reach out to their kids over the holidays. Kody and the sons he shares with Janelle have been feuding for a while, but Kody didn't even bother reaching out to their daughter Savanah.

Janelle expresses her frustration with Kody, admitting that she's not sure she wants to be around him anymore. This leads Kody to say in a confessional that Janelle was only really attracted to him for his looks, anyway: "I think she thinks I'm hot. I've got nice pecs and nice six pack abs. But that's all she's interested in."

If you haven't seen the clip yet, you can watch it below:

KODY BROWN WITH THE MOST EMBARRASSING THING ANYONE HAS EVER SAID. #sisterwives pic.twitter.com/KfB4YUJ79ZSeptember 25, 2023 See more

Not surprisingly, fans had a lot to say about Kody and his "abs":

I can’t believe he actually said this out loud on national tv! I mean does he WANT to be teased mercilessly by everyone on twitter? It’s one thing to think these things about yourself, but it’s a whole new level to actually speak the words aloud. 😱😱😱😱😱September 25, 2023 See more

The cringe factor is through the roof with this one! 😬September 25, 2023 See more

I had to rewind it so I could laugh again. What in the Ramen noodle hair club for men is he talking about? She wants him for his looks and money? Bwahahahaha! Well, I should give him credit for knowing that it wasn’t his personality.September 25, 2023 See more

I almost turned the channel from secondhand embarrassment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eRUBiM38ioSeptember 25, 2023 See more

Janelle, the most self sufficient and logical #sisterwife of them all, who asks little no nothing, who sacrifices the most financially and contributed the most financially, is only interested in his abs (that he don’t have) and his financial resources? #sisterwivesTLCSeptember 25, 2023 See more

And, finally, this last one. Because we all did it, didn't we?

This comment made me run to “X” and it didn’t disappoint 😂😂😂September 25, 2023 See more

While Kody's behavior has been shocking — and maddening — this season, it's not exactly surprising given that one of the chief complaints from the rest of his family is that Kody favors his fourth wife, Robyn, and her family. Fans will recall that during season 18's Christmas episode, Kody gave Robyn's kids a treasure trove of presents — including miniature motor bikes.

Since the show was filmed in late 2022 and early 2023, fans already know that Kody's wives Christine, Janelle and Meri end up leaving him, but now they're able to watch what happened in the days leading up to the splits.

At this point, Janelle hasn't decided whether she's going to leave Kody but she's definitely asking herself the question of whether plural marriage is the right choice for her at this stage in her life.

Sister Wives season 18 airs Sundays at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC.