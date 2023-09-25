Sister Wives fans roast Kody and his 'six pack abs'

By Sarabeth Pollock
published

Fans can't believe Kody Brown actually said that, but he did.

Promo image of Kody Brown in Sister Wives season 18
Kody Brown (Image credit: TLC)

Fans have been paying close attention to Sister Wives season 18 as the Brown family deals with big changes to the family's plural marriages. Patriarch Kody has a long history of putting his foot in his mouth, but this time he went a bit too far. 

In this week's new episode, Janelle and Kody meet for the first time since their big fight before Christmas. Janelle is still upset at what happened between them, but what hurts her even more is the fact that Kody didn't even reach out to their kids over the holidays. Kody and the sons he shares with Janelle have been feuding for a while, but Kody didn't even bother reaching out to their daughter Savanah. 

Janelle expresses her frustration with Kody, admitting that she's not sure she wants to be around him anymore. This leads Kody to say in a confessional that Janelle was only really attracted to him for his looks, anyway: "I think she thinks I'm hot. I've got nice pecs and nice six pack abs. But that's all she's interested in."

If you haven't seen the clip yet, you can watch it below:

Not surprisingly, fans had a lot to say about Kody and his "abs":

And, finally, this last one. Because we all did it, didn't we?

While Kody's behavior has been shocking — and maddening — this season, it's not exactly surprising given that one of the chief complaints from the rest of his family is that Kody favors his fourth wife, Robyn, and her family. Fans will recall that during season 18's Christmas episode, Kody gave Robyn's kids a treasure trove of presents — including miniature motor bikes. 

Since the show was filmed in late 2022 and early 2023, fans already know that Kody's wives Christine, Janelle and Meri end up leaving him, but now they're able to watch what happened in the days leading up to the splits.

At this point, Janelle hasn't decided whether she's going to leave Kody but she's definitely asking herself the question of whether plural marriage is the right choice for her at this stage in her life.   

Sister Wives season 18 airs Sundays at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC.

Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.  


When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022. 