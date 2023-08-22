Sister Wives fans shocked by Kody Brown comment

In the world of reality television, fans have gotten used to expecting the unexpected. From Angela's behavior on 90 Day: Last Resort to fans begging TLC reality stars like Kimberly and Usman to not get married, you never really know what's going to happen. However, when it comes to Kody Brown and Sister Wives season 18, well, fans are pretty used to him putting his foot in his mouth. This time it's a doozy.

Sister Wives season 18 was filmed in fall 2022, about a year after Kody's third wife Christine left him in November 2021. In the season 18 premiere, Kody acknowledged that he's been an "ogre" lately because of all the stress and upheaval in his life.

Evidently, though, he's still harboring a lot of anger toward his ex-wife and during a meeting with Christine to plan for the holidays, his anger came to the fore. He had no problem expressing his feelings in a confessional: "I want to spend some time hating her."

Insert the record scratch right here.

Kody puts his foot in his mouth on the regular, as longtime Sister Wives fans are eager to point out, but this time he went too far. Also, a year has passed since Christine left and he's still harboring that kind of anger instead of focusing on his other three wives and all of their children.

Needless to say, Sister Wives fans were incensed at Kody given all he's done to push Christine away from him. Take a look at some of their comments below:

Kody be on Sister Wives just saying ANYTHING!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0lS4BuCDvSAugust 21, 2023 See more

I have invested so much time in hate-watching #SisterWives and to finally get to watch Kody Brown be miserable his every waking moment? Truly wonderful. pic.twitter.com/7iZXqGFjhPAugust 21, 2023 See more

Only Kody could have three quarters of his wives leave him and still not realize that he’s the problem #sisterwivesAugust 21, 2023 See more

Hating the mother of his children and wife of 20 years. The woman who helped raise all the other kids. Nice Kody, nice. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/909IqS6nnMAugust 21, 2023 See more

Kody is so bitter that he wasn't the one that ended things with Christine... that fact that he says he wants to hate is insane... he wishing bad things on the mother of children & that just makes him evil in my book #SisterWivesAugust 22, 2023 See more

Imagine you are the father to almost two dozen children… and almost all of them despise you. Yet, somehow, you think you’re the victim!? Kody is wild. #SisterWivesAugust 21, 2023 See more

Did Kody just say it frustrates him when someone plays victim?!?! #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/Rq0p0sjLEMAugust 22, 2023 See more

While some fans attacked Kody, others celebrated Christine and how she handled herself during her dinner with Kody, noting that she was "glowing" and happy and relaxed. There's no question that she's out there living her best life after her divorce and it absolutely shows as she laughs at Kody's drama.

Christine's skin is glowing, she's living life and just peaceful. I love this for my queen. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/1e3kqs7EGZAugust 21, 2023 See more

Christine is the gift that keeps on giving. #queenchristine #sisterwives pic.twitter.com/3vuTOUv0s7August 21, 2023 See more

LOL. Very first scene with Christine and I am obsessed. Living her best life. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/eFV4po3ckMAugust 21, 2023 See more

Kody also outlined how "overwhelming" his battle with COVID-19 was and fans appreciate Christine's reaction to him. Fans also correctly point out that he filmed himself saying that it wasn't so bad.

Kody: “I was laid up with COVID! In the fetal position!” Christine: “…………..😂😂😂😂😂” I have never loved Christine more. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/A69RTZ0xMeAugust 22, 2023 See more

“I was on the fetal position crying “ does he forget he was filming .. talking about how it isn’t so bad for him as he was just sitting in the parking lot of the hospital … #sisterwives pic.twitter.com/n6aaCLjkHaAugust 21, 2023 See more

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC, with new episodes streaming on Max the next day.