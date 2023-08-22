Sister Wives fans shocked by Kody Brown comment

By Sarabeth Pollock
published

After 18 seasons, Kody Brown's latest comment may have pushed Sister Wives fans to their limit.

Christine and Kody Brown in Sister Wives
Christine and Kody Brown in Sister Wives (Image credit: TLC)

In the world of reality television, fans have gotten used to expecting the unexpected. From Angela's behavior on 90 Day: Last Resort to fans begging TLC reality stars like Kimberly and Usman to not get married, you never really know what's going to happen. However, when it comes to Kody Brown and Sister Wives season 18, well, fans are pretty used to him putting his foot in his mouth. This time it's a doozy.

Sister Wives season 18 was filmed in fall 2022, about a year after Kody's third wife Christine left him in November 2021. In the season 18 premiere, Kody acknowledged that he's been an "ogre" lately because of all the stress and upheaval in his life. 

Evidently, though, he's still harboring a lot of anger toward his ex-wife and during a meeting with Christine to plan for the holidays, his anger came to the fore. He had no problem expressing his feelings in a confessional: "I want to spend some time hating her."

Insert the record scratch right here.

Kody puts his foot in his mouth on the regular, as longtime Sister Wives fans are eager to point out, but this time he went too far. Also, a year has passed since Christine left and he's still harboring that kind of anger instead of focusing on his other three wives and all of their children. 

Needless to say, Sister Wives fans were incensed at Kody given all he's done to push Christine away from him. Take a look at some of their comments below:

While some fans attacked Kody, others celebrated Christine and how she handled herself during her dinner with Kody, noting that she was "glowing" and happy and relaxed. There's no question that she's out there living her best life after her divorce and it absolutely shows as she laughs at Kody's drama. 

Kody also outlined how "overwhelming" his battle with COVID-19 was and fans appreciate Christine's reaction to him. Fans also correctly point out that he filmed himself saying that it wasn't so bad.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC, with new episodes streaming on Max the next day. 

When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022. 