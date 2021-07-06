Sling TV Celebrates Christmas in July with free Hallmark Channel preview

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas over on Sling TV, at least for a week, as the cable alternative has announced it will be offering a free preview of the Hallmark Channel for its annual Christmas in July event. The week-long preview will last from July 9-16.

The Hallmark Channel’s original Christmas movies have become holiday traditions for many, so much so that they aren’t just containing them to the traditional holiday season anymore. Even though we’re still five months away from Christmas, Hallmark Channel has a full schedule of festive content for viewers, a portion of which will be able to be seen through this Sling TV free preview.

Part of this year’s Hallmark Channel Christmas in July schedule is a movie marathon of its 2020 original Christmas movies on July 10 and 11. Squeezed in the middle of this marathon will be the premiere of Crashing Through the Snow starring Amy Acker and Warren Christie as a couple that looks to crash his sister’s “perfect” Christmas.

Other features to Hallmark’s Christmas in July include Soap Sunday on July 18 and the Countdown to Christmas Greatest Hits from July 24-25, both of which, however, fall outside Sling TV’s free preview.

Sling TV is a virtual MVPD service that offers different packages — Sling Orange and Sling Blue — offering viewers different groupings of channels as an alternative to cable. It also offers features like Sling TV’s Watch Party, which enables Sling subscribers to tune in and watch a program simultaneously with their friends and family.

For a user to access the Hallmark Channel they would need to subscribe to the Sling Orange package, priced at $35 per month, and add the Lifestyle Extra for $6 per month, which in addition to the main Hallmark Channel includes Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels, among others.