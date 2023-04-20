Snowfall fans demand an Emmy for Damson Idris after series finale

NOTE: this post contains spoilers. Read WTW's Snowfall series finale recap to catch up.

It's hard to believe that Snowfall has officially wrapped. While show fans continue to shake off the immense sadness they feel that there are no more new episodes to air, they are also celebrating the amazing talent Damson Idris has exuded in the role of Franklin Saint. As a matter of fact, viewers are demanding that Idris' time on the show be capped off with an Emmy, and for good reason.

When Idris first stepped foot on the small screen as Franklin, the character was a smart, yet naive, young man who wanted more out of life for his mother and himself. Then as he turned to the drug game, he transformed into this vicious underworld boss who was willing to kill almost anyone who dared to get in his way as he amassed more power and money. By the time season 6 started, Snowfall's protagonist was a desperate man who was set on a path of self-destruction.

Zeroing in on Idris' performance in the finale episode, he convincingly played an unhinged man going to great lengths to regain what he built as his status quo. To see the Franklin character viciously berate Cissy (Michael Hyatt), a mother who sacrificed her own freedom in a last-ditch effort to help her son, was compelling to watch knowing how much he grew to value money over the one person he deemed indispensable.

Arguably the most compelling scene making Idris' case for an Emmy came in the final minutes of Snowfall, when a disheveled Franklin was greeted once again by his long-time friend Leon (Isaiah John). The young Saint was without money and seemingly a home as he occupied Cissy's house littered with eviction notices. Furthermore, he was fighting an alcohol addiction that was reminiscent of the Alton (Kevin Carroll) fans saw in season 1.

Then as Idris uttered his final lines as the now fallen kingpin, viewers couldn't help but be choked with emotion hearing Franklin say how proud he was of Leon and how despite hitting rock bottom, Franklin embraced the fact he found his version of "freedom." Take a look at the Snowfall farewell scene below.

Most realistic ending I've ever saw in a tv show. #Snowfall #SnowfallFx

By no means were we kidding when we said fans want Damson Idris to walk away with an Emmy for his role as Franklin Saint. Oddly enough, despite the show receiving rave reviews for six seasons, he's never even been nominated. Will this be the year he finally gets the recognition he deserves? These viewers hope so.

Damson Idris absolutely, positively, needs an Emmy for his #SnowfallFX performance. If not to get what he’s owed for these last 6 seasons, this finale proves that he’s mastered this role. He made Franklin Saint what we know him to be. He deserves all the awards for it. pic.twitter.com/MQaTgBqVSOApril 20, 2023 See more

Snowfall ended perfectly. That’s how a lotta our fathers and uncles crashed out in the 80s early 90s. Damson Idris deserves Emmy award btw his performance throughout the show was special.April 20, 2023 See more

Saint’s lost it. He really lost it. Damson Idris deserves his emmy nomination. Character is literally going through it and Damson is showing all of it. #SnowfallfxApril 20, 2023 See more

Damson Idris deserves an Emmy for this! #SnowfallFXApril 20, 2023 See more

Damson was acting acting. Give my man an Emmy.April 20, 2023 See more

A good full circle ending. Becoming what you helped create and never wanted to be. GREAT acting by Damson. Give that man an Emmy #SnowfallfxApril 20, 2023 See more

Damson Idris BETTER win a EMMY for this acting!!! The cinematography, the brilliant acting, plot twists! #SnowfallFX will go down as one of the BEST shows EVER!!April 20, 2023 See more

