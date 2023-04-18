Snowfall series finale: 3 loose ends we want tied up

It feels bittersweet to say, but Snowfall season 6 is coming to an end, concluding the series with a final episode airing on April 19. After six seasons of watching Teddy (Carter Hudson), Franklin (Damson Idris) and all the major players in between pump Los Angeles full of cocaine while funding a covert war in South America, there are still have plenty of questions about a few "unfinished" plot points.

Warning, spoilers ahead.

While season 6 has seen Jerome (Amin Joseph) and Teddy meet their tragic ends with bullets, Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) fly away to places unknown and Cissy (Michael Hyatt) seal her fate with a pending prison sentence after committing murder, the show has some storylines from previous seasons that still feel unfinished. For example, where in the heck is Peaches (DeRay Davis)? Also, what happened to Lucia (Emily Rios)?

Let's dive into some of these loose ends.

What happened to Peaches?

DeRay Davis in Snowfall (Image credit: Ray Michshaw/FX)

Peaches has not been seen on the Snowfall since season 5. To refresh your memory, early in the fifth season, he was working closely with Franklin as his "second in command." While he seemed to be an efficient lieutenant, there were moments sprinkled in a few episodes where Peaches looked ill. Viewers weren't sure if he was suffering from a disease or perhaps he had started using the cocaine Franklin was distributing.

Although in hindsight, perhaps Peaches wasn’t sick at all, but rather suffering from guilt. After his final appearance in season 5 episode 4, it was discovered that Peaches worked with Kane (DeVaughn Nixon) in trying to take out the Saint family. Not only that, but Peaches stole all the money from Franklin's safehouse (not to be confused with the $73 million Teddy confiscated).

Once the Saint family realized what Peaches had done, they attempted to track him down, but they failed to locate his whereabouts. The last they heard, he ran off to either Thailand or Burma.

So again, that begs the question, where is he? It would seem given Franklin is hard up for money these days, especially in light of Teddy's death, he would track down the other man that has stolen from him. Not to mention, Peaches is the only person that has wronged the young kingpin and got away with it.

What happened to Lucia?

Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Emily Rios in Snowfall (Image credit: Byron Cohen/FX)

Another character that disappeared was Lucia. She was once Gustavo's partner in crime and girlfriend, until her cousin plotted with the DEA to take her down in season 2. After she discovered her cousin's betrayal, she quickly spiraled. Not only did she kill him, but she found herself owing a local queenpin a lot of money. She also drove a wedge between Franklin and his former best friend, Kevin (Malcolm Mays).

Lucia hit rock bottom once she was arrested by the DEA and later put on the hitlist of a gang member who believed she tried to have him killed (it was really Kevin who tried to kill him seeking retribution for the death of his family members). Thankfully for her, Gustavo managed to save her life before. That was the last time viewers saw Lucia. For his part, Gustavo's heroic efforts landed him in a hospital bed.

By the time season 3 rolled around, Lucia was gone. She wasn't seen again and Gustavo was left with a broken heart and a lot of questions. Apparently, she sat by his bedside as he recovered from his injuries in the previous season, then went into hiding. Gustavo eventually had Teddy and the CIA try to find her, but not much came of it.

Perhaps we'll see her in the Snowfall finale reuniting with Gustavo now that he's traveled to a mysterious location.

Is Deon returning?

Amin Joseph and Quincy Chad in Snowfall (Image credit: Ray Mickshaw/FX)

Deon (Quincy Chad) has shown up in season 6, but since he was ousted by Leon (Isaiah John) in the projects, we haven't seen much of him, with the exception of Jerome's funeral. Given how angry he was that Leon not only took back control of the projects, but he also publicly humiliated Deon in front of the neighborhood, one would think the latter wouldn't just drive off into the sunset without seeking revenge.

Something tells us that he may return with payback for Leon and wind up leaving Wanda (Gail Bean) a widow. Given she is slated to star in the upcoming Snowfall spinoff, Wanda trying to regroup from such a tragedy could make for an interesting launching point for her in the new show.

The Snowfall series finale airs on Wednesday, April 19 on FX. It becomes available to stream the next day on Hulu.