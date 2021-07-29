'Snowpiercer' renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 premiere

TNT is celebrating the wrap of Season 3 production of Snowpiercer with an early announcement for Season 4. The series has, so far, expertly pushed its adaptation past the original source material while continuing to honor both Bong Joon-ho's film and La Transperceneige (the French novel on which both are based). Joon-ho has been continually involved in the series as an executive producer.

“Snowpiercer has been an incredibly successful series for us that continues to capture the imagination of viewers, grow audience and maintain strong ratings,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV in a joint statement. “All of our seasons embark on an emotional, unexpected ride and the well-plotted storylines will continue to evolve and remain relevant to audiences. We’re excited to keep the train running into season four.”

When we last saw the group at the end of Snowpiercer Season 2, Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) and a group of rogue Wilford (Sean Bean) defectors had pirated a portion of the train. Detaching from the Great Engine is risky business, but they'll do anything to find Melanie (Jeniffer Connelly).

Though she is assumed dead, the hunt for Melanie continues at the beginning of Season 3. Here's the synopsis from TNT:

Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small pirate train in search of Melanie (Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization, aided by a newfound survivor. Back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, foiled only by secret allies of Layton’s hidden on the train, committed to the cause.