Sobbing Emmerdale fans 'not ready' to lose Faith Dingle as she stops cancer treatment

Emmerdale viewers were bawling during last night’s episode (Wednesday, July 6) after Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) decided to stop having chemotherapy and now fans aren't ready to see her go as her time is starting to run out.

Last night’s tear-jerking Emmerdale episode saw Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) go with her mum, Faith, to find out her results from the treatment.

Chas was initially hopeful that the cancer had improved, but she was soon left devastated when the doctor told them that Faith’s cancer had spread.

Chas was in disbelief, questioning the doctor: “I thought the chemo was supposed to slow it?”

The doctor then revealed the tragic news that the cancer had spread deeper to Faith’s lungs and bones.

Chas broke down in tears as Faith comforted her, but she was desperate to try and find ways to buy more time for her mum.

“But, you know, with more chemo, like, stronger, whatever?” Chas said through her tears.

Chas was eager to buy more time for her mum. (Image credit: ITV)

“Yes, yep, there are options. The treatments are improving all the time, there’s a different chemotherapy we can try, a clinical trial, even,” the doctor replied.

“But it won’t cure me, will it? It’ll just make me feel more rotten,” Faith said.

The doctor acknowledged that Faith had been struggling with the side effects, to which she responded: “Yeah, not kidding, it took me two days to get out of bed. It’s not what I call living.”

Chas was still headstrong in trying to cure Faith’s cancer and said that it would be worth it to take a different approach.

However, Faith had already made up her mind on what she wanted to do in the future and made the heartbreaking decision to stop the treatment.

“But for who, love? Not for the one sat here, spending my last months with my head in a bucket. No, I’ve decided. There’ll be no more chemo,” Faith explained.

Chas was outraged by her decision, telling her that she shouldn’t give up and insisted that she kept going with the treatment.

Faith refused to go on with the treatment, despite Chas' desperate pleas. (Image credit: ITV)

Faith refused before a tearful Chas sobbed: “Mum, I want you with me for as long as you can be!”

“If I had my way, I’d be annoying the hell out of you until I was 100, but this is the choice I have. And I don’t want to choose to be sitting here being pumped full of drugs, that leave me feeling sick and shattered.

“I want to spend the rest of my days in freedom, not toing and froing back here. And even if I do more chemo, it doesn’t necessarily guarantee more time. It’s quality over quantity now, love. Please tell me that you understand?” Faith begged.

Chas didn’t understand her decision and wept as she begged Faith to carry on going. But, Faith wouldn’t give in to her daughter’s pleas and was firmly set in her decision.

As they had an emotional heart-to-heart Chas accepted Faith’s choice, before they hugged, crying in each other’s arms.

Fans were bawling during the emotional scene and aren't prepared to lose Faith...

Really bawling at Chas & Faith tonight. Oh my, I’m not read to lose Faith anytime soon 😭💔 #emmerdaleJuly 6, 2022 See more

that scene with faith and chas has me in tears, i really don’t want to lose faith #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/qBpkIWGbJ7July 6, 2022 See more

Oh @emmerdale you had me crying tonight 😭 Poor #Faith#EmmerdaleJuly 6, 2022 See more

OMG... Catching up on #Emmerdale and i'm in tears. This scene with Chas & Faith at the hospital, when Faith has been told that the Cancer has spread, is heartbreaking 😢July 6, 2022 See more

My heart is actually breaking for Faith 💔 #EmmerdaleJuly 7, 2022 See more

