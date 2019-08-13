Stadium will stream more than 30 College Football games this season for free
By Roy Delgado
The schedule kicks off on Aug. 31 with a nighttime double-header
• Stadium has 31 regular-season college football games for free.
• 15 games will be Facebook exclusives.
• Includes teams from the Conference USA, Patriot League, and Mountain West.
Stadium is celebrating the return of college football season with good news for sports fans who have cut the cord. The service will stream 31 regular season college football games for free.
This is the third season of big-time college football on Stadium. This year the digital network focuses on games from the Conference USA, Patriot League, and Mountain West conferences. The schedule includes several double header and triple header game Saturdays, so streaming sports fans can enjoy a full day of football action without needing another paid subscription.
These games will be available through Stadium either on the Stadium TV channel or exclusively on Stadium's Live College Football Facebook page. There are so many ways you can watch Stadium.
- WatchStadium.com
- The Roku Channel
- Stadium apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku.
- Pluto TV
- Samsung TV Plus
- Stadium pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch.tv, and YouTube
- Over the air in certain markets
You can also watch Stadium TV on several live TV streaming services, including
- Sling TV
- Fubo TV
- PlayStation Vue
STADIUM ANNOUNCES MULTI-CONFERENCE PACKAGE OF 31 REGULAR SEASON COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES
15 Games Will Air Exclusively On Facebook
CHICAGO, IL – August 13, 2019 – Stadium, the first 24/7 multi-platform sports network, today announced a coast-to-coast lineup of 31 regular season football games from three conference partners that will run across Stadium's over-the-air network, WatchStadium.com, Facebook and dedicated channels on Roku, Sling TV and Fubo TV. In partnership with Facebook, 15 of those games will be available exclusively on the platform via the Stadium: Live College Football Show Page.
The lineup features games from Conference USA, Mountain West and Patriot League and will kick off on August 31 with a Saturday night doubleheader. The schedule features eleven teams that played in bowl games during the 2018 season, including Utah State, Marshall and Fresno State. The schedule is highlighted by Duke traveling to Middle Tennessee on September 14 and Army taking on Western Kentucky for an October 12 showdown, both airing exclusively on Stadium.
Stadium's lead broadcast team is back for another season and will consist of veteran broadcaster Chris Hassel on play-by-play, Packers veteran and Super Bowl champion A.J. Hawk as lead analyst and Stadium's own Kristen Balboni on the sidelines.
"After two tremendous seasons of college football on Stadium, we really feel like we're offering our strongest schedule yet with our 2019 slate of games," said Stadium CEO Jason Coyle. "We're always looking to raise the bar and can't wait for another exciting season of college football on Stadium."
Stadium 2019 College Football Broadcast Schedule:
- Saturday, August 31: Virginia Military Institute @ Marshall 6:30pm ET
- Saturday, August 31: Weber State @ San Diego State 9pm ET – Facebook Exclusive
- Saturday, September 7: Marist @ Georgetown 12:30pm ET
- Saturday, September 7: Stony Brook @ Utah State 7:30pm ET – Facebook Exclusive
- Saturday, September 7: Arkansas State @ UNLV 10pm ET – Facebook Exclusive
- Saturday, September 14: Louisville @ Western Kentucky 4pm ET
- Saturday, September 14: Ohio @ Marshall 6:30pm ET – Facebook Exclusive
- Saturday, September 14: Duke @ Middle Tennessee 7pm ET – Facebook Exclusive
- Saturday, September 21: Maine @ Colgate 12pm ET
- Saturday, September 21: University of Texas San Antonio @ North Texas 7:30 pm ET – Facebook Exclusive
- Saturday, September 21: Sacramento State @ Fresno State 10pm ET – Facebook Exclusive
- Saturday, September 28: Princeton @ Bucknell 3:30pm ET
- Saturday, October 5: Lehigh @ Colgate 1:00pm ET
- Saturday, October 12: Old Dominion @ Marshall 2:30pm ET
- Saturday, October 12: Army @ Western Kentucky 7pm ET
- Saturday, October 12: North Texas @ Southern Miss 7pm ET – Facebook Exclusive
- Saturday, October 19: Lafayette @ Georgetown 12:30pm ET
- Saturday, October 19: Middle Tennessee State @ North Texas 4pm ET
- Saturday, October 19: San Diego State @ San Jose State 7pm ET – Facebook Exclusive
- Saturday, October 26: Western Kentucky @ Marshall 2:30pm ET – Facebook Exclusive
- Saturday, November 2: Holy Cross @ Lehigh 12:30pm ET
- Saturday, November 2: Marshall @ Rice 3:30pm ET – Facebook Exclusive
- Saturday, November 9: Lehigh @ Bucknell 1pm ET
- Saturday, November 9: North Texas @ Louisiana Tech 4pm ET – Facebook Exclusive
- Saturday, November 9: Florida International @ Florida Atlantic 6pm ET
- Saturday, November 16: Holy Cross @ Fordham 1pm ET
- Saturday, November 23: Georgetown @ Holy Cross 12pm ET
- Saturday, November 23: Marshall @ Charlotte 3:30pm ET – Facebook Exclusive
- Saturday, November 30: Wyoming @ Air Force 2pm ET – Facebook Exclusive
- Saturday, November 30: University of Alabama at Birmingham @ North Texas 4pm ET
- Saturday, November 30: Utah State @ New Mexico 4pm ET – Facebook Exclusive
