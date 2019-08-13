Stadium will stream more than 30 College Football games this season for free

What you need to know • Stadium has 31 regular-season college football games for free. • 15 games will be Facebook exclusives. • Includes teams from the Conference USA, Patriot League, and Mountain West.

Stadium is celebrating the return of college football season with good news for sports fans who have cut the cord. The service will stream 31 regular season college football games for free.

This is the third season of big-time college football on Stadium. This year the digital network focuses on games from the Conference USA, Patriot League, and Mountain West conferences. The schedule includes several double header and triple header game Saturdays, so streaming sports fans can enjoy a full day of football action without needing another paid subscription.

These games will be available through Stadium either on the Stadium TV channel or exclusively on Stadium's Live College Football Facebook page. There are so many ways you can watch Stadium.

WatchStadium.com

The Roku Channel

Stadium apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku.

Pluto TV

Samsung TV Plus

Stadium pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch.tv, and YouTube

Over the air in certain markets

You can also watch Stadium TV on several live TV streaming services, including

Sling TV

Fubo TV

PlayStation Vue

15 Games Will Air Exclusively On Facebook

CHICAGO, IL – August 13, 2019 – Stadium, the first 24/7 multi-platform sports network, today announced a coast-to-coast lineup of 31 regular season football games from three conference partners that will run across Stadium's over-the-air network, WatchStadium.com, Facebook and dedicated channels on Roku, Sling TV and Fubo TV. In partnership with Facebook, 15 of those games will be available exclusively on the platform via the Stadium: Live College Football Show Page.

The lineup features games from Conference USA, Mountain West and Patriot League and will kick off on August 31 with a Saturday night doubleheader. The schedule features eleven teams that played in bowl games during the 2018 season, including Utah State, Marshall and Fresno State. The schedule is highlighted by Duke traveling to Middle Tennessee on September 14 and Army taking on Western Kentucky for an October 12 showdown, both airing exclusively on Stadium.

Stadium's lead broadcast team is back for another season and will consist of veteran broadcaster Chris Hassel on play-by-play, Packers veteran and Super Bowl champion A.J. Hawk as lead analyst and Stadium's own Kristen Balboni on the sidelines.

"After two tremendous seasons of college football on Stadium, we really feel like we're offering our strongest schedule yet with our 2019 slate of games," said Stadium CEO Jason Coyle. "We're always looking to raise the bar and can't wait for another exciting season of college football on Stadium."

Stadium 2019 College Football Broadcast Schedule: