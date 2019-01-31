Stephen King's 'The Stand' is coming to CBS All Access

The Stand is just one of those Stephen King books that's dying (if you'll excuse the phrase) to be remade over and over again. While it's been some 15 years since the epic tome was weaved into a miniseries on ABC — and it's been 40 years since the story debuted — 2019 just seems right for another take. New casts. New delivery methods that allow for things that broadcast TV does not.

And, definitely, a new world climate to serve as a backdrop for a superflu that wipes out most of the world's population and sets up an epic battle between good and evil, with all the religiousness that goes along with it.

And it's going to happen on CBS All Access.

CBS All Access is going to do a new miniseries--and a new vision--of THE STAND. I'm really happy that Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) is involved, along with a boatload of other talented people. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 31, 2019 January 31, 2019

Variety reports that we're in for a 10-episode season, helmed by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell ( The Fault in our Stars and Justified , respectively.) No word yet on casting or release date, but you better believe that this one is going to get a few folks to hop on board the fledgling streaming service.

CBS All Access is $5.99 a month (or $69.99 a year) if you don't want commercials, or $9.99 a month ($99.99 a year) if you want to get rid of the commercials altogether. You'll get a free seven-day trial when you sign up.

