'Strictly Come Dancing' 2021 fans have already named their winners — and here's why

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 fans were treated to a spectacular launch show last night as the return of the dance competition brought some much-needed sparkle and glamour to our Saturday evening.

The show saw Tess and Claudia return to their presenting roles, and soon the celebrity/professional pairings were revealed - and fans couldn't be happier!

But as we watched the celebrities meeting their new dance partners for the first time, fans have already predicted who they think is going to win the show.

Fans are already loving the partnership between Rose and Giovanni. (Image credit: BBC1)

Fans were loving the chemistry between EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice, who was already learning sign language to support Rose in her training.

"I feel it in here, we're a good team." #Strictly in sync already, we have a great feeling about Rose and Giovanni too. 🌹@RoseAylingEllis @pernicegiovann1 pic.twitter.com/CGBG5kro80September 18, 2021 See more

Fans will already know that Rose is the first deaf contestant to take part in Strictly Come Dancing, and they couldn't get enough of the trailblazing actress on last night's show.

Rose spoke to Tess and Claudia with the help of an interpreter, but Giovanni was also seen using sign language to chat to Rose, and fans are besotted with their blossoming friendship...

Rose and Giovanni for the win ❤️❤️❤️❤️#StrictlySeptember 18, 2021 See more

i’m SO happy rose got giovanni, honestly the perfect partner for her🥰 #strictlySeptember 18, 2021 See more

NAH Giovanni learning sign language for Rose has me sobbing 😭🤍 #StrictlySeptember 18, 2021 See more

Rose and Giovanni are so cute. They’ll smash this. #StrictlySeptember 18, 2021 See more

Next week's first live show will see Rose and Giovanni dancing the jive... which will really put the pair to the test for their first dance on screen.

But with Giovanni admitting they were coming up with innovative ways to help Rose learn the dances and feel the music, they are clearly already well on their way to becoming a legendary Strictly Come Dancing couple.

Rose was thrilled when Giovanni told her they would be dancing the jive next week. (Image credit: BBC1)

With all the celebrities now paired up, the hard work starts and next week will put a spotlight on the contestants as they take to the dance floor in their first proper dance.

But with Rose and Giovanni already firm fan favourites, we can't wait to see how they get on.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday evening at 7pm in BBC1.