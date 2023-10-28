Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans HOWLING at Halloween mystery!

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 turned spooky this evening for its legendary Halloween week!

And once again the make up and costume departments excelled themselves!

The pros and the dancers were transformed into all sorts of frightening characters from Black Swan and Jekyll and Hyde, to erm, Hansel and Gretel.

And the effects were amazing!

The judges weren't left out either, with some fabulous costumes including Craig Revel Horwood as a very convincing Professor Snape, and Shirley Ballas as the Evil Queen from Snow White.

But it was one creepy costume in particular had the audience talking.

And laughing!

Kai's moustache had everyone talking! (Image credit: BBC)

Angela Rippon and her partner Kai Widdrington danced a charleston to the theme tune from iconic TV show Murder She Wrote.

Angela played crime fighting novelist Jessica Fletcher (played by Angela Lansbury), while Kai - we think - played her sidekick Sheriff Amos Tupper.

They SMASHED it.

Shirley said Angela was "delightful on the eye" and Anton said she was a "joy"! And the duo scored 33 in total and won a nine from Craig!

Though it wasn't the score that made fans take to social media.

It was Kai's costume - and particularly, his fake moustache!

What great costumes! (Image credit: BBC)

For those of you too youthful to remember Murder She Wrote, Amos was played by Tom Bosley, who is best known for playing Mr Cunningham in Happy Days.

He did not have a moustache.

Perhaps then, Kai was playing Sheriff Metzger (played by Ron Masak) - another sidekick of Jessica's.

But Sheriff Metzger was also clean shaven.

It's a mystery!

Which actually makes Kai's costume even funnier!

The gleeful viewers shared their joy at the outfit, with many fans finding a resemblance to another ICONIC television star.

Tom Selleck as Magnum PI!

Tom Selleck played Magnum - spot the resemblance? (Image credit: Universal Television)

"Kai channelling his inner Tom Selleck," one fan pointed out. "I'm getting Tom Selleck vibes," said another.

And it wasn't only legendary heart-throb Tom Selleck that fans thought Kai resembled.

One fan thought Kai was looking more than a little similar to Ron Swanson, from Parks and Recreation!

Whichever telly star Kai was channelling, it clearly paid off with him and Angela being right up close to the top of the leader board.

Will they stay in the competition? We'll find out when Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow with the results show. Check our TV Guide for more information.