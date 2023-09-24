Strictly Come Dancing fans call for this contestant to be given the Glitterball Trophy IMMEDIATELY

By Lauren Hughes
published

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were seriously impressed with this star's daring leg lift

The judges, Craig, Motsi, Shirley and Anton in Strictly Come Dancing 2023
(Image credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Strictly Come Dancing fans have praised this contestant for her incredible moves. 

Last night's episode of Strictly (which aired Saturday, 23rd September 2023) seemed to get everybody talking. As well as Les Denis' dancing partner Nancy having a mystery injury, Angela's surprise leg lift left fans in awe, taking to social media to say she should win the show for the incredible move. 

Was this just one of the most iconic moments of last nights #Strictly I wish I could do that !! Go Angela! You were amazing.

See more

At 78, Angela is the oldest contestant to have ever appeared on Strictly Come Dancing

Angela Rippon & Kai Widdrington Strictly Come Dancing 2023

(Image credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

While TV presenter Dan Walker wrote, 'Give Angela Rippon the glitterball immediately.'

See more

While another said, 'Omg! Catching up #Strictly. How brilliant is Angela Rippon? I cannot believe that SHE IS 78.'

See more

And another joked, 'Angela Rippon in in her 70s, me in my 30s,' alongside an image of  Angela doing the high kick and a person in a full body cast. 

See more

While another wrote, 'My god, Angela Rippon’s dance will surely go down in #Strictly history. That was fantastic.'

See more

And another wrote, 'Angela Rippon was unbelievable! That air split is unbelievable at 27 never mind 78! COMMON! She is SuperGran.'

See more

And another said enthusiastically, 'Finally catching up on Strictly…wow! What’s Angela Ripon’s secret? Pep in the step if I ever saw one!!'

See more

Looks like Angela could be a favourite to win this year's competition! 

Stay tuned next week to see if she can top that incredible move. 

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 next Saturday 1st October.

You can catch all the latest Strictly drama and news on our Strictly Come Dancing hub page.

Lauren Hughes
Freelance writer

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.


A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book. 