Strictly Come Dancing fans call for this contestant to be given the Glitterball Trophy IMMEDIATELY

Strictly Come Dancing fans have praised this contestant for her incredible moves.

Last night's episode of Strictly (which aired Saturday, 23rd September 2023) seemed to get everybody talking. As well as Les Denis' dancing partner Nancy having a mystery injury, Angela's surprise leg lift left fans in awe, taking to social media to say she should win the show for the incredible move.

Was this just one of the most iconic moments of last nights #Strictly I wish I could do that !! Go Angela! You were amazing.

Was this just one of the most iconic moments of last nights #Strictly I wish I could do that !! Go Angela! You were amazing. 💃🕺💕 pic.twitter.com/JXbc72Q2RmSeptember 24, 2023 See more

At 78, Angela is the oldest contestant to have ever appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

(Image credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

While TV presenter Dan Walker wrote, 'Give Angela Rippon the glitterball immediately.'

Give Angela Rippon the glitterball immediately #Strictly 🪩🎯😂pic.twitter.com/mri7kGmOsASeptember 23, 2023 See more

While another said, 'Omg! Catching up #Strictly. How brilliant is Angela Rippon? I cannot believe that SHE IS 78.'

Omg! Catching up #Strictly. How brilliant is Angela Rippon? I cannot believe that SHE IS 78! 👑✨ pic.twitter.com/eRvF5bkIu6September 24, 2023 See more

And another joked, 'Angela Rippon in in her 70s, me in my 30s,' alongside an image of Angela doing the high kick and a person in a full body cast.

Angela Rippon me inin her 70s my 30s#strictly pic.twitter.com/B7vnCM7QjLSeptember 23, 2023 See more

While another wrote, 'My god, Angela Rippon’s dance will surely go down in #Strictly history. That was fantastic.'

My god, Angela Rippon’s dance will surely go down in #Strictly history. That was fantastic.September 24, 2023 See more

And another wrote, 'Angela Rippon was unbelievable! That air split is unbelievable at 27 never mind 78! COMMON! She is SuperGran.'

Angela Rippon was unbelievable! That air split is unbelievable at 27 never mind 78! COMMON! She is SuperGran #StrictlyComeDancing #StrictlySeptember 24, 2023 See more

And another said enthusiastically, 'Finally catching up on Strictly…wow! What’s Angela Ripon’s secret? Pep in the step if I ever saw one!!'

Finally catching up on Strictly…wow! 🪩 What’s Angela Ripon’s secret? 💃🏻 Pep in the step if I ever saw one!! #StrictlySeptember 24, 2023 See more

Looks like Angela could be a favourite to win this year's competition!

Stay tuned next week to see if she can top that incredible move.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 next Saturday 1st October.

You can catch all the latest Strictly drama and news on our Strictly Come Dancing hub page.