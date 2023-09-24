Strictly Come Dancing fans voice concern after they spot this dancer BLEEDING

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left shocked after last night's episode, when they spotted Les Dennis' partner Nancy Xu seemingly injured during the show.

Last night's episode of Strictly (which aired Saturday, 23rd September 2023) was an eventful instalment of the 21st series of the popular BBC dance competition.

Despite her potential injury, the dancer battled on throughout the performance, which saw the pair dance the tango to Don't You Want Me by The Human League.

The pair scored poorly on the dance, with the lowest of the episode, however, they still received positive comments from the judges.

But as Nancy stood listening to the judges’ verdicts, she was seen bleeding from the ear, much to the dismay of fans.

One wrote, alongside a picture of the incident.

'tw for potential blood, but is nancy okay???'

'What happened to Nancy? Looks like her neck is bleeding' wrote one concerned fan.

To which another fan replied, 'I wondered that, too.'

And the fan said, 'I hope she's ok. Maybe she caught her earring or a nail or something.'

While another said, 'Is Nancy ok, she seemed to be holding cotton wool to her neck off camera in Claudia’s area and she moved it quick when she was on screen and she seemed to have blood on her neck?'

To which another fan replied, 'To me it looked like her ear ring had been ripped out?'

And the fan replied, 'Maybe.'

While another fan exclaimed, 'Nancy is bleeding! Poor Nancy.'

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Nancy!

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 next Saturday 1st October.

