Strictly Come Dancing fans praise pro dancer Nikita's "clever choreography"

By Kerry Barrett
published

Strictly Come Dancing viewers loved Ellie and Nikita's paso doble

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Strictly Come Dancing fans have been sharing their praise for pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin and his "brilliant choreography" after he and Ellie Simmonds wowed with their dramatic paso doble.

Ellie and Nikita took to the stage in Strictly as part of the celebrations for the BBC's 100th anniversary.

Ellie and Nikita dance a paso doble

They danced their dramatic paso to The Dance of the Knights, from Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet - better known as the theme from The Apprentice.

Their business-based dance was dramatic and well thought out.

Nikita managed to incorporate a lot of moves that he could do on his knees, meaning he and champion Paralympic swimmer Ellie were face to face.

And the fans loved every minute of the dance, praising the partnership between the two.

Some fans even pointed out that while usually it's the pros who bring out their celebrity's hidden talents, this time it's Ellie who's showing off the best of Nikita.

We'd definitely agree with that! 

Ellie and Nikita's dramatic ending to their paso doble

But while Ellie and Nikita received praise from the judges - Shirley even called their dance "phenomenal" - it wasn't all good.

They lost marks for an 'illegal lift' at the start of the dance, when Nikita helped Ellie off a desk with a bit of a flourish.

Ellie and Nikita's scores for their paso

However they still scooped an impressive 30 marks, with three 8s and just Craig Revel Horwood not as thrilled and giving them 6 marks.

Many fans thought they should have scored higher and thought it was unfair that they lost points for the lift.

Will they have done enough to stay in the competition? We'll find out in this evening's results show. Fingers crossed they don't get fired! 

Kerry Barrett
Kerry Barrett
