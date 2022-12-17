Strictly Come Dancing fans slam "underwhelming" show dances in the final

Strictly Come Dancing fans have hit out at the "underwhelming" show dances in this year's final.

Despite the glitz and glitter of the last show in the series, fans took to social media to complain that the dancers' chance to show off their skills fell flat.

Fleur and Vito pulled out all the stops for their show dance but viewers were "underwhelmed". (Image credit: BBC)

In a change from the usual format, the dancers took to the floor for their show dance in the middle of their three routines.

First up they performed the dance chosen for them by the judges, then it was time for the show dance, and finally they picked their own favourite dance of the series.

The viewers thought the show dances "lacked oomph" (Image credit: BBC)

But viewers at home weren't convinced that putting the show dance in the middle really worked.

Many fans headed to social media to say the dances were underwhelming.

And some people put the blame on the show dances not being the final performance of the celebrities' time on the programme.

While others thought there was too much pressure on the contestants to take part in three dances in one week.

I feel like all the showdances are lacking a bit of oomf! Like Fleur's was great but just needed that oomf. Same with Molly.#StrictlyFinal#StrictlyDecember 17, 2022 See more

#strictly the show dances all seem safe and just like any other week. There are no rules, they could make them more excitingDecember 17, 2022 See more

Another underwhelming show dance ! I know it’s the final and nerves will make a huge difference but I’m not feeling these dances at all tonight #strictly #StrictlyFinal #strictlycomedancingDecember 17, 2022 See more

I’m underwhelmed by the show dances. The couples are all great, but I am not feeling it in this section of the show. #StrictlyDecember 17, 2022 See more

Other fans compared the show dances to grand finale performances from previous years.

Many viewers remembered the fabulous - series winning - dance performed by the late Caroline Flack and her partner Pasha Kovalev in the final which brought the house down in 2014.

Some viewers felt cheated that they never saw AJ's show dance (Image credit: BBC)

And some people even mourned the fact that we never got to see a show dance from AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington because AJ was forced to withdraw from last year's final due to injury.

The showdances are nothing compared to showdances of past years, maybe 3 dances in the final is too much #StrictlyDecember 17, 2022 See more

However, the judges thought the dances were all great!

Fortunately, we won't have long to wait to find out if the viewers' lack of enthusiasm for the show dances has affected the votes - the results of the final of Strictly Come Dancing will be announced later this evening!