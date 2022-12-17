Strictly Come Dancing fans slam "underwhelming" show dances in the final
Strictly Come Dancing viewers were "lacking in oomph"!
Strictly Come Dancing fans have hit out at the "underwhelming" show dances in this year's final.
Despite the glitz and glitter of the last show in the series, fans took to social media to complain that the dancers' chance to show off their skills fell flat.
In a change from the usual format, the dancers took to the floor for their show dance in the middle of their three routines.
First up they performed the dance chosen for them by the judges, then it was time for the show dance, and finally they picked their own favourite dance of the series.
But viewers at home weren't convinced that putting the show dance in the middle really worked.
Many fans headed to social media to say the dances were underwhelming.
And some people put the blame on the show dances not being the final performance of the celebrities' time on the programme.
While others thought there was too much pressure on the contestants to take part in three dances in one week.
I feel like all the showdances are lacking a bit of oomf! Like Fleur's was great but just needed that oomf. Same with Molly.#StrictlyFinal#StrictlyDecember 17, 2022
#strictly the show dances all seem safe and just like any other week. There are no rules, they could make them more excitingDecember 17, 2022
Another underwhelming show dance ! I know it’s the final and nerves will make a huge difference but I’m not feeling these dances at all tonight #strictly #StrictlyFinal #strictlycomedancingDecember 17, 2022
I’m underwhelmed by the show dances. The couples are all great, but I am not feeling it in this section of the show. #StrictlyDecember 17, 2022
Other fans compared the show dances to grand finale performances from previous years.
Many viewers remembered the fabulous - series winning - dance performed by the late Caroline Flack and her partner Pasha Kovalev in the final which brought the house down in 2014.
And some people even mourned the fact that we never got to see a show dance from AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington because AJ was forced to withdraw from last year's final due to injury.
The showdances are nothing compared to showdances of past years, maybe 3 dances in the final is too much #StrictlyDecember 17, 2022
However, the judges thought the dances were all great!
Fortunately, we won't have long to wait to find out if the viewers' lack of enthusiasm for the show dances has affected the votes - the results of the final of Strictly Come Dancing will be announced later this evening!
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.