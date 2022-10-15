Strictly Come Dancing fans want Will Mellor to go home!

By Kerry Barrett
published

Strictly Come Dancing viewers think he should be tucked up in bed!

Will Mellor takes part in Strictly Come Dancing
(Image credit: BBC1)

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have admitted they're desperate for fan fave Will Mellor to be sent home!

But it's not that Will's rumba didn't hit the spot in this week's episode of Strictly.

Instead it's because poor Will's been struck down by the flu and he's so poorly the fans are worried about him!

Will only managed a few rehearsals of his rumba with partner Nancy Xu this week, because he was feeling under the weather.

He almost didn't make it to the live show this week! 

But fortunately for the fans, he dragged himself out of his sickbed and took to the dance floor to show off his moves.

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu dance a rumba

Will didn't get much chance to rehearse because he's been ill (Image credit: BBC)

And despite the lack of rehearsals, the viewers were impressed that he'd made it at all.

They took to social media to praise the former Coronation Street star for turning up and doing his dance well, considering how poorly he was.

One fan even said Will and Nancy had "smashed it"!

But though Will won praise from the fans, the judges weren't so impressed. Craig only gave Will a 4, while Shirley gave him 5. And the viewers were shocked! 

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu scores for their rumba

The judges were a bit harsh with their scores! (Image credit: BBC)

The fans begged their fellow viewers to vote for Will to make sure he doesn't have to dance off. 

Instead they said they wanted to make sure he was able to go home where he could get tucked up in bed with a hot water bottle and a Lemsip!

Will we see poor Will and his partner Nancy in the dance off? We'll have to wait for the results show on Sunday to find out! 

Kerry Barrett
Kerry Barrett
Freelance writer

Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing. 

She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.

Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2. 