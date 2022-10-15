Strictly Come Dancing fans want Will Mellor to go home!
Strictly Come Dancing viewers think he should be tucked up in bed!
Strictly Come Dancing viewers have admitted they're desperate for fan fave Will Mellor to be sent home!
But it's not that Will's rumba didn't hit the spot in this week's episode of Strictly.
Instead it's because poor Will's been struck down by the flu and he's so poorly the fans are worried about him!
Will only managed a few rehearsals of his rumba with partner Nancy Xu this week, because he was feeling under the weather.
He almost didn't make it to the live show this week!
But fortunately for the fans, he dragged himself out of his sickbed and took to the dance floor to show off his moves.
And despite the lack of rehearsals, the viewers were impressed that he'd made it at all.
They took to social media to praise the former Coronation Street star for turning up and doing his dance well, considering how poorly he was.
One fan even said Will and Nancy had "smashed it"!
Lurgy will still smashed it #StrictlyOctober 15, 2022
Remarkable how well Will Mellor did there despite battling the flu. You really couldn't tell he hadn't done much training. He deserves full marks for that. #StrictlyOctober 15, 2022
cannot believe he did that while struck down by the lurgy #strictlyOctober 15, 2022
But though Will won praise from the fans, the judges weren't so impressed. Craig only gave Will a 4, while Shirley gave him 5. And the viewers were shocked!
Will surely deserved more than those scores from Craig and Shirley. #StrictlyOctober 15, 2022
The fans begged their fellow viewers to vote for Will to make sure he doesn't have to dance off.
Instead they said they wanted to make sure he was able to go home where he could get tucked up in bed with a hot water bottle and a Lemsip!
I was a bit dubious about the premise of Will’s rumba, but that was quite moving #Strictly (Please don’t put him in the dance off, he should be home in bed with a lemsip)October 15, 2022
Will looks like he needs a hot water bottle and bed, so I have no idea how he even managed to do that. I couldn't even get to the studio if I had flu, let alone practice AND dance to that standard. #StrictlyOctober 15, 2022
Will we see poor Will and his partner Nancy in the dance off? We'll have to wait for the results show on Sunday to find out!
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
