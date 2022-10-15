Strictly Come Dancing fans want Will Mellor to go home!

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have admitted they're desperate for fan fave Will Mellor to be sent home!

But it's not that Will's rumba didn't hit the spot in this week's episode of Strictly.

Instead it's because poor Will's been struck down by the flu and he's so poorly the fans are worried about him!

Will only managed a few rehearsals of his rumba with partner Nancy Xu this week, because he was feeling under the weather.

He almost didn't make it to the live show this week!

But fortunately for the fans, he dragged himself out of his sickbed and took to the dance floor to show off his moves.

Will didn't get much chance to rehearse because he's been ill (Image credit: BBC)

And despite the lack of rehearsals, the viewers were impressed that he'd made it at all.

They took to social media to praise the former Coronation Street star for turning up and doing his dance well, considering how poorly he was.

One fan even said Will and Nancy had "smashed it"!

Lurgy will still smashed it #StrictlyOctober 15, 2022 See more

Remarkable how well Will Mellor did there despite battling the flu. You really couldn't tell he hadn't done much training. He deserves full marks for that. #StrictlyOctober 15, 2022 See more

cannot believe he did that while struck down by the lurgy #strictlyOctober 15, 2022 See more

But though Will won praise from the fans, the judges weren't so impressed. Craig only gave Will a 4, while Shirley gave him 5. And the viewers were shocked!

Will surely deserved more than those scores from Craig and Shirley. #StrictlyOctober 15, 2022 See more

The judges were a bit harsh with their scores! (Image credit: BBC)

The fans begged their fellow viewers to vote for Will to make sure he doesn't have to dance off.

Instead they said they wanted to make sure he was able to go home where he could get tucked up in bed with a hot water bottle and a Lemsip!

I was a bit dubious about the premise of Will’s rumba, but that was quite moving #Strictly (Please don’t put him in the dance off, he should be home in bed with a lemsip)October 15, 2022 See more

Will looks like he needs a hot water bottle and bed, so I have no idea how he even managed to do that. I couldn't even get to the studio if I had flu, let alone practice AND dance to that standard. #StrictlyOctober 15, 2022 See more

Will we see poor Will and his partner Nancy in the dance off? We'll have to wait for the results show on Sunday to find out!