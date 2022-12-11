Strictly Come Dancing fans wonder what Helen and Gorka are hiding

Strictly Come Dancing fans are wondering whether Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez are hiding something after their 'misty' waltz.

In tonight's semi-final show, Helen and Gorka took to the floor to dance a beautiful waltz.

But the viewers were left complaining after one strange addition to the show made them wonder if the dance partners were hiding something pretty important.

Their feet!

Helen's dreamy waltz attracted complaints from the fans (Image credit: BBC)

As the waltz began, Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton looked confident.

But their dreamlike dance was accompanied by a burst of dry ice, that completely hid their feet.

And the viewers weren't impressed by the special effect, wondering if it had been planned to hide any potential mistakes.

Was the dry ice hiding any mistakes? (Image credit: BBC)

One fan pointed out it was difficult to see their feet, while another said it gave the impression they were trying to hide the footwork.

How are we supposed to see footwork with all that dry ice???? #StrictlyDecember 11, 2022 See more

That was lovely, but the smoke machine was a bit heavy; looks like it’s trying to hide the footwork #StrictlyDecember 11, 2022 See more

And another mused that the excessive dry ice was hiding any "possibly dodgy" steps.

I always feel it’s a bit of a cheat when they have dry ice on #Strictly - surely that’s hiding any possible dodgy footwork ?December 11, 2022 See more

But despite the viewers' complaints, the judges all loved the dance.

Usually grumpy Craig Revel Horwood, said it was "beautiful to watch" while Motsi Mabuse said it was simply "magic".

And their praise was reflected in the scores because Helen and Gorka scooped an impressive 35 for their waltz - three 9s, and an 8 from Craig.

The judges liked the dance, despite the viewers' complaints (Image credit: BBC)

It wasn't just the judges that liked the dance, either.

Despite some viewers' complaints about the dry ice, many fans loved the beautiful, lyrical dance and shared their views on social media.

Children's author and former CBeebies presenter Cerrie Burnell agreed. She asked that the judges just give the glitter ball to Helen now!

Very high praise!

Could we just give the glitter ball to @HelenSkelton now please -thank you ❤️🌟❤️ #strictlyDecember 11, 2022 See more

Will Helen and Gorka have done enough to make it through to the final? Thankfully, we don't have to wait long to find out!