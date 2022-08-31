Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood reveals which contestant he's backing

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has his eye on this contestant in particular.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has shared which of the contestants he is looking forward to seeing dance on the Strictly ballroom.

With the official Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up now confirmed, Craig is set to take his seat on the judging panel once again for the 20th series.

Craig made an appearance on The One Show last night (Tuesday, August 30) where he revealed the famous contestant he already has his eye on.

Presenter Alex Scott said to him: "The line-up has been revealed, we have this conversation every year Craig and here we go again..."

The TV star then cut in with: "Oh, who’s going to win?”

“Who’s your money on?” Alex asked.

Craig was hesitant to choose a celebrity who he thought could potentially win the coveted Glitterball trophy, but he did say that he is looking forward to seeing Coronation Street star Will Mellor strut his stuff in the competition.

He said: “I’m looking forward to seeing Will [Mellor], I’ve got to say. I think he’s got a real charm about him and I think he’ll be able to bring that onto the dance floor.”

Will has been on our TV screens for 30 years in shows like Hollyoaks, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, and most recently as Coronation Street's evil drug lord Harvey Gaskell.

This year's full line-up consists of Hear'Say star Kym Marsh, radio and TV presenter Richie Anderson, TV presenter Kaye Adams, comedian Jayde Adams, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, DJ Tyler West, music sensation Matt Goss, comedian Ellie Taylor, singer Molly Rainford, football legend Tony Adams, singer Fleur East, wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin, EastEnders star James Bye and TV presenter Helen Skelton.

“I just love the plethora of characters in here because they’re all so different and I think that’s what is great about it," Craig said of the line-up.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will return to BBC One on Saturday, September 17.