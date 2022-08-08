Strictly Come Dancing announces Matt Goss as latest celebrity in 2022 lineup
By Claire Crick published
Strictly Come Dancing welcomes singer Matt Goss as the eighth celebrity to join this year's show.
It has been announced that Matt Goss is the latest celebrity joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 lineup.
The news, which was revealed on This Morning earlier today, means the Bros singer will be joining Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds and Tyler West on the dance floor when Strictly Come Dancing 2022 airs later this year.
Matt is best known for being the front man of the band Bros alongside his twin brother Luke. They had huge chart success in the late 80s and 90s, earning themselves a large fanbase with songs such as "When Will I Be Famous" and "I Owe You Nothing"
The brothers have sold more than 16 million records worldwide brothers were also the subjects of a BAFTA-winning documentary titled Bros: After the Screaming Stops.
Matt has also enjoyed a successful solo career, but now he is swapping the stage for the dance floor as he takes on the new challenge of learning to dance.
Matt told This Morning hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle: "I’m excited, I’m nervous. You have the conversation and then you go about your day and you think, ‘I’ve got to dance.’ I’m eating everything that’s favorable to Spandex. I’ve got to make sure it’s alright, I’m excited.”
He added, “I’ve been almost reclusive. I come in [to the country], I work and go back to America. I just thought, ‘You know what, it’s time for me to come home, just do something completely out of my comfort zone'. I’m quite shy off stage. I have to face all those demons and just learn.”
When talking about learning to dance, Matt continued: “Somebody's going to have to teach me, I have to learn.
“When I do my songs I move obviously but you don't really know what you're doing. To be judged on this show is actually exciting to me. I've got butterflies for the first time in three decades.”
Matt also revealed he got the call last month and was referred to as the codename American Bulldog to keep it under wraps.
This isn't the first time that he will be taking part in the show. The singer and songwriter previously appeared in the 2013 Christmas edition of Strictly Come Dancing where he was partnered with professional dancer Aliona Vilani and performed the American Smooth to "Winter Wonderland".
You can see a clip of his dance moves above... but has he got what it takes to top the leaderboard in this year's competition?
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will return to BBC One this Autumn.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.