Strictly Come Dancing announces Matt Goss as latest celebrity in 2022 lineup

It has been announced that Matt Goss is the latest celebrity joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 lineup.

The news, which was revealed on This Morning earlier today, means the Bros singer will be joining Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds and Tyler West on the dance floor when Strictly Come Dancing 2022 airs later this year.

Matt is looking forward to a new challenge. (Image credit: Getty)

Matt is best known for being the front man of the band Bros alongside his twin brother Luke. They had huge chart success in the late 80s and 90s, earning themselves a large fanbase with songs such as "When Will I Be Famous" and "I Owe You Nothing"

The brothers have sold more than 16 million records worldwide brothers were also the subjects of a BAFTA-winning documentary titled Bros: After the Screaming Stops.

Matt has also enjoyed a successful solo career, but now he is swapping the stage for the dance floor as he takes on the new challenge of learning to dance.

Matt Goss on stage in the late 1980s. (Image credit: Getty)

Matt told This Morning hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle: "I’m excited, I’m nervous. You have the conversation and then you go about your day and you think, ‘I’ve got to dance.’ I’m eating everything that’s favorable to Spandex. I’ve got to make sure it’s alright, I’m excited.”

He added, “I’ve been almost reclusive. I come in [to the country], I work and go back to America. I just thought, ‘You know what, it’s time for me to come home, just do something completely out of my comfort zone'. I’m quite shy off stage. I have to face all those demons and just learn.”

Luke & Matt Goss (L-R) became household names thanks to their band, Bros. (Image credit: Getty)

When talking about learning to dance, Matt continued: “Somebody's going to have to teach me, I have to learn.

“When I do my songs I move obviously but you don't really know what you're doing. To be judged on this show is actually exciting to me. I've got butterflies for the first time in three decades.”

Matt also revealed he got the call last month and was referred to as the codename American Bulldog to keep it under wraps.

This isn't the first time that he will be taking part in the show. The singer and songwriter previously appeared in the 2013 Christmas edition of Strictly Come Dancing where he was partnered with professional dancer Aliona Vilani and performed the American Smooth to "Winter Wonderland".

You can see a clip of his dance moves above... but has he got what it takes to top the leaderboard in this year's competition?

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will return to BBC One this Autumn.