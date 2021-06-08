Sweet Tooth bloopers find the fun and games in the apocalypse

The phrase "apocalyptic fairytale" doesn't necessarily inspire jokes. That's not to say that there isn't any humor to be found in Sweet Tooth on Netflix — it's definitely there. But for the really funny stuff you've got to go behind the scenes. And more specifically, into the stuff that didn't make it into the series.

For that, fortunately, we've got a couple minutes of recently released Sweet Tooth bloopers.

You had to know that Sweet Tooth would have tons of unreleased hijinx. Any time you have anyone wearing deer antlers and movable ears on their head, something's definitely going to happen. And that's before the young Christian Convery, who plays Gus in the series, had to start running around with a camping pack on his back.

Or there's Nonso Anozie, who's as large as he is lovable. Good thing, too, since he's playing Tommy "Big Man" Jepperd, who really was just trying to be left alone to make his way through what's left of the world.

Or how about Will Forte? The former Saturday Night Live cast member isn't all fun and games as Gus' Pubba. But while you can take the man out of 30 Rockefeller Center, you can't take SNL out of the man.

But if we had to pick just one Sweet Tooth blooper to rule them all? It's got to be the peaches.

Check out the full video below.