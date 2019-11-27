Is Taste It TV available on Vizio TVs?

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Best answer: Yes! You can see your favorite recipes, watch food vlogs, and more from Taste It through their app via the SmartCast app store on your Vizio SmartCast TV. You can also use the Taste It app on your phone and Chromecast it to your Vizio TV.

A watched pot

Cooking can be many things to many people. It can be therapeutic, a hobby, or purely just a way to get proper food into your mouth. Regardless of the reason, a new recipe or cooking method can be a welcomed addition to any kitchen. Taste It TV aims to help on both fronts. With thousands of recipes, food vlogs, and cooking instructions available for free, there's bound to be something for everyone — and more added every day. With popular series like Café Secrets, Chocolate Covered, and The Farm to cooking methods from Gastro Lab Food TV and so much more; Taste It TV aims to be your go-to place for anything food.

Viewing these shows on Taste It TV is simple to do once you download and sign in or create your account. If you want to watch your favorite cooking show or take down a recipe on a screen bigger than your mobile device, and you happen to own a Vizio SmartCast TV, then you're in luck! Watching Taste It TV while relaxing on your couch is easy; let's get into it.

Big meals on the big screen

Since Taste It has an app designed for Vizio SmartCast TVs, getting your favorite food shows to the biggest screen your house is simple and can be done directly on the television in just a few steps.

Go to the Vizio SmartCast app store on your TV. Search for the Taste It app . Download and install it. Once installed, sign in if you have an account or set one up if not. Find a show that piques your interest and start watching!

Even if your Vizio TV isn't a SmartCast enabled set, watching Taste It on your TV can be done with a Chromecast device and using the Taste It mobile app to send shows to your television with just a few taps.

Open your Apple or Android device's app store . Search for the Taste It TV app . Download and install it. Next just sign in or set up an account if you don't already have one. When you're done, find the instructional video, recipe, or show you want to watch. Press the Chromecast button and select your TV in the pop-up.

Get your snacks, beverages, maybe a notepad, and then just relax while Taste It TV helps to expand your knowledge of cooking.

