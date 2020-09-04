The ABC Chadwick Boseman special is now available on Disney Plus

It's been a week since the world shockingly lost actor Chadwick Boseman to cancer. On Sunday, Aug. 30, ABC News aired Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King — A Special Edition of 20/20. That special tribute is now available to stream on Disney+.

The special celebrates the "life, legacy and career and the cultural imprint he made on and off-screen." Boseman is best known for his role as T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther (Marvel, like ABC, is owned by Disney), but he also portrayed major cultural icons such as James Brown in Get on Up, Jackie Robinson in 42, and the late lawyer, civil-rights activist and Supremer Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black member of that body, in Marshall.

The special was hosted by ABC's Robin Roberts and "features tributes that have poured in from celebrities, political figures and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled."

The special can be found on Disney+ in the "Extras" section for Black Panther.