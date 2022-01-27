'The Bay' fans floored by last night's shock twist ending

Everyone watching The Bay season 3 was left stunned after that shock ending last night.

We're now halfway through the series, and DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) is still trying to get closer to finding out just who might be responsible for the murder of star boxer, Saif Rahman.

This week, forensic reports from some of their recent discoveries pointed the team towards Saif's stomping ground down at the boxing gym, as the blood they'd discovered out back in episode 2 was a match for Saif.

*Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of The Bay*

Whilst the Morecambe CID team was focused on uncovering as much info as possible from members of the gym, Erin and Jenn were still trying to learn anything else they could about Saif and his place in the community.

Throughout the episode, the investigative duo stumbled across growing tensions between Saif's brother Adnan and their mother, Mariam. Jamal signed to Erin that their mother thought Adnan was essentially the outsider in the family, but Saif was the 'Golden Boy'. Later on, the duo later stumbled upon a particularly heated argument where Mariam all but admitted that she would prefer it if Saif was alive and Adnan had been murdered instead.

'The Bay' fans jumped out of their seats after episode three aired a big twist. (Image credit: ITV/ Jed Knight/ Tall Story Pictures)

Jenn managed to cool the situation off, but Adnan wasn't out of trouble for long though. In the final minutes of the show, Jordan Rooney decided to go after Adnan after work with a knife. Although Adnan tried to run away, Jordan jumped him after work and tried to stab him. Whilst the two were wrestling on the floor, Adnan ended up stabbing Jordan with his own knife in the market, leaving him with blood on his hands and in hot water just after Jenn warned him he needed to stay out of trouble.

It's safe to say that no one was expecting to see Adnan involved in more trouble already, especially after he trashed the shrine dedicated to his brother at the end of episode 2!

Loads of The Bay's fans took to social media to share just how shocked they were at the ending and how Jordan's tackle came out of nowhere and made many people jump!

#TheBay @_DanielRyan @ErinShanagher @Marsha_Thomason Ep3 - The Bay just seems to get better - no spoilers but jumped out of my seat near the end. Still no idea whodunnit - and I am hoping DI Manning goes to his son's graduation but why do I get the feeling that may not happen.January 27, 2022 See more

Oh my god what an ending😱😱#TheBayJanuary 26, 2022 See more

Lovely BSL scene at the beginning of #thebay, actually found it very touching also found myself jumping as did the wife at the end when Adnam got jumped.January 26, 2022 See more

Blimey! I never saw that coming!! This drama just gets better and better!! Just how do you get the talent to write , score , cast and act in unison like this I will never know. Absolutely brilliant! #TheBayJanuary 26, 2022 See more

Ooooo #thebay just got spicy 😳January 26, 2022 See more

Another fantastic episode, well done to all, amazing actors! that ending was something else!!! Roll on next week! ❤😍 @_DanielRyan @AndrewDowbiggin @ErinShanagher @ScholesGeorgia @Marsha_Thomason @mikekarim #TheBay ❤January 26, 2022 See more

The case was truly blown wide open in this episode. The toxicology report showed Saif was taking performance-enhancing drugs, and a suspicious car with two people inside has now been spotted on CCTV taking a strange route away from the gym the night Saif was killed... will the team track down who these suspects are? And what's going to happen to Adnan?! We'll have to wait till next week to find out...

The Bay continues next Wednesday at 9 pm on ITV.

The latest series is also available to watch right now on ITV Hub, and the first two seasons can be streamed on BritBox.