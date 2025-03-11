The Bay viewers are ALL saying the same thing about THIS important character

The Bay viewers were shocked to see DI Anthony Manning in last night's episode - and are hoping that this doesn't mean an exit for the popular character.

In last night's episode of The Bay (which aired Monday, 10th March), audiences saw the full extent of DI Manning's crash, leaving him fighting for his life in a hospital bed.

Viewers quickly took to social media to express their distress over the shocking accident, begging producers to keep Daniel Ryan's character in the show. Some said that they're 'praying' for him to return.

'No come on DI Manning. We're not likey the new boss. We need you back,' wrote one fan on X (formerley Twitter).

While another wrote on X (formerly Twitter), 'The Boss doesn’t seem well at times, I think DI Manning needs to take it easier, but how can he in such a demanding job? The writers need to look after his character, he’s crucial to #TheBay.'

While another said, praising DI Manning, 'What a night @_DanielRyan in #TheBay all pushed to their limits, but listen to Sinead ok! is this the end of the road for DI Manning No!

'Jenn's in bits & as for .. "She's like the Mona Lisa it doesn't matter where you sit Except the Mona Lisa stays behind glass".'

While another wrote, 'I'm praying that DI Manning returns in Series 6 - slimmer trimmer ‍- the new improved Man/ning.

'However, if Sinead persuades him to take early retirement, praying for a nicer replacement SIO. The current temporary acting SIO is horrible, lacks humanity.'

While another wrote, 'We want DI Tony Manning back. The main big boss #TheBay.'

And another wrote, 'Bring back Manning !! We do not want this nasty boss.'

Meanwhile, another said after watching the episode, 'We need DI Manning back. Please let him make a speedy recovery and find a work-life balance that will still allow him to do what he does best while having more time with Sinead.'

Another wrote, praising the TV star, 'Daniel Ryan has given us the performance of a lifetime in The Bay's Series 5 as DI Tony Manning.'

The Bay continues tonight on ITV.