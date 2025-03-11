The Bay viewers are ALL saying the same thing about THIS important character
The Bay fans want this character to make a return for the next season, 'praying' to producers that he doesn't leave the show
The Bay viewers were shocked to see DI Anthony Manning in last night's episode - and are hoping that this doesn't mean an exit for the popular character.
In last night's episode of The Bay (which aired Monday, 10th March), audiences saw the full extent of DI Manning's crash, leaving him fighting for his life in a hospital bed.
Viewers quickly took to social media to express their distress over the shocking accident, begging producers to keep Daniel Ryan's character in the show. Some said that they're 'praying' for him to return.
'No come on DI Manning. We're not likey the new boss. We need you back,' wrote one fan on X (formerley Twitter).
While another wrote on X (formerly Twitter), 'The Boss doesn’t seem well at times, I think DI Manning needs to take it easier, but how can he in such a demanding job? The writers need to look after his character, he’s crucial to #TheBay.'
The Boss doesn’t seem well at times, I think DI Manning needs to take it easier, but how can he in such a demanding job? The writers need to look after his character, he’s crucial to #TheBayMarch 4, 2025
While another said, praising DI Manning, 'What a night @_DanielRyan in #TheBay all pushed to their limits, but listen to Sinead ok! is this the end of the road for DI Manning No!
'Jenn's in bits & as for .. "She's like the Mona Lisa it doesn't matter where you sit Except the Mona Lisa stays behind glass".'
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
While another wrote, 'I'm praying that DI Manning returns in Series 6 - slimmer trimmer - the new improved Man/ning.
'However, if Sinead persuades him to take early retirement, praying for a nicer replacement SIO. The current temporary acting SIO is horrible, lacks humanity.'
While another wrote, 'We want DI Tony Manning back. The main big boss #TheBay.'
And another wrote, 'Bring back Manning !! We do not want this nasty boss.'
Meanwhile, another said after watching the episode, 'We need DI Manning back. Please let him make a speedy recovery and find a work-life balance that will still allow him to do what he does best while having more time with Sinead.'
Another wrote, praising the TV star, 'Daniel Ryan has given us the performance of a lifetime in The Bay's Series 5 as DI Tony Manning.'
The Bay continues tonight on ITV.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Emmerdale spoilers: did Ella Forster cause Chas to collapse?
Emmerdale spoilers: Can John Sugden save Chas?