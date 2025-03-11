The Bay viewers are ALL saying the same thing about THIS important character

By
published

The Bay fans want this character to make a return for the next season, 'praying' to producers that he doesn't leave the show

Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning in The Bay season 4
(Image credit: Jonathan Birch / © Tall Story Pictures 2023/ITV)

The Bay viewers were shocked to see DI Anthony Manning in last night's episode - and are hoping that this doesn't mean an exit for the popular character.

In last night's episode of The Bay (which aired Monday, 10th March), audiences saw the full extent of DI Manning's crash, leaving him fighting for his life in a hospital bed.

Viewers quickly took to social media to express their distress over the shocking accident, begging producers to keep Daniel Ryan's character in the show. Some said that they're 'praying' for him to return.

'No come on DI Manning. We're not likey the new boss. We need you back,' wrote one fan on X (formerley Twitter).

While another wrote on X (formerly Twitter), 'The Boss doesn’t seem well at times, I think DI Manning needs to take it easier, but how can he in such a demanding job? The writers need to look after his character, he’s crucial to #TheBay.'

While another said, praising DI Manning, 'What a night @_DanielRyan in #TheBay all pushed to their limits, but listen to Sinead ok! is this the end of the road for DI Manning No!

'Jenn's in bits & as for .. "She's like the Mona Lisa it doesn't matter where you sit Except the Mona Lisa stays behind glass".'

While another wrote, 'I'm praying that DI Manning returns in Series 6 - slimmer trimmer ‍- the new improved Man/ning.

'However, if Sinead persuades him to take early retirement, praying for a nicer replacement SIO. The current temporary acting SIO is horrible, lacks humanity.'

While another wrote, 'We want DI Tony Manning back. The main big boss #TheBay.'

And another wrote, 'Bring back Manning !! We do not want this nasty boss.'

Meanwhile, another said after watching the episode, 'We need DI Manning back. Please let him make a speedy recovery and find a work-life balance that will still allow him to do what he does best while having more time with Sinead.'

Another wrote, praising the TV star, 'Daniel Ryan has given us the performance of a lifetime in The Bay's Series 5 as DI Tony Manning.'

The Bay continues tonight on ITV.

CATEGORIES
Lauren Hughes
Freelance writer

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.

A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about itv
Ella wearing a cream jacket and drinking a glass of white wine in the Woolpack alone and looking nervous

Emmerdale spoilers: did Ella Forster cause Chas to collapse?
Chas lying unconscious on the floor of the Woolpack, with John leaning over her, checking her pulse and looking gravely worried

Emmerdale spoilers: Can John Sugden save Chas?
Ludmilla Makowski as Sandrine in a cracked mirror in The Au Pair.

The Au Pair episode 2 recap: Sandrine reveals her shocking true identity
See more latest
Most Popular
EastEnders spoilers, Harry Mitchell
EastEnders to air a shocking new twist in missing character storyline
Dee Dee in her pyjamas making tea and looking shocked
Coronation Street recasts huge character for new Dee-Dee storyline
Jorma Tommila in Sisu and Keanu Reeves in John Wick
Netflix UK adds Finland's John Wick movie that created a huge buzz — and it's 94 % on Rotten Tomatoes
Shamea Morton Mwangi laughing in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16
The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 breakout star is not who I was expecting
Diego Luna in Andor
You can watch Andor season 1 without a Disney Plus subscription for a limited time
Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, Chase Sui Wonders and Seth Rogen in The Studio
New Apple TV Plus show is being called the 'best new comedy' of the year and I can’t wait to watch it
UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 18:00 ON MONDAY 10TH MARCH 2025. New promotional image for Casualty&#039;s 12-parter Internal affairs. It shows Rida front and centre dressed in maroon surgical scrubs with a printed headscarf and holding a pair of surgical forceps, looking serious and at the camera. Behind her are Flynn in blue scrubs and blue gloves and Russell in maroon scrubs with his arms crossed. The backdrop is a blue surgery with bright surgical lights.
Gripping new Casualty trailer reveals a killer crash, a wedding, a pregnancy and an arrest
Tamara Tunie and Clifton Davis as Anita and Vernon Dupree at a wedding in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Vernon plots against his own flesh and blood?
Alexa Havins as Lulu upset in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Lulu’s ultimatum for Brook Lynn backfires in a major way?
Death in Paradise season 14 episode 7 Mervin looks into the distance
Death in Paradise spoilers: New Commissioner to block Mervin mum murder investigation
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch