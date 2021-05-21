'The Best of Friends Awards' are coming ahead of the reunion special

You didn't think there'd be a Friends reunion special without a whole lot of pomp and circumstance, did you? TBS today announced the inaugural (as in they'll do this again sometime?) "Best of Friends Awards", to be hosted by Schitt's Creek co-star (and apparent No. 1 Friends fan) Sarah Levy.

Fans can now vote for their favorite moments in a variety of categories, including best celebrity cameo, best musical moment, best romantic moment and more.

The winners will be announced live at 8:30 p.m. Eastern (that's 5:30 p.m. Pacific time) on TBS.com, on Twitter and on Facebook, along with a guest appearance from what only is described as "a Friends fan favorite."

It's time for the first ever #BestOfFriendsAwards! Hosted by #1 Friends fan @sarahlevy_, the most iconic moments will be crowned. 👑Vote NOW at https://t.co/k6qnj0bYjk and catch the livestream here at 8:30 pm ET on May 26th, ONE DAY before the #FriendsReunion on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/jFPV5gHHcdMay 21, 2021 See more

Fans who vote in the awards will be entered to win a Friends merch pack.

The Friends reunion special will be available on HBO Max in the United States and on Sky in the UK and Ireland on May 27.