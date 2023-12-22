The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: a Christmas miracle?

Eric (John McCook) blinked in Thursday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Is it the sign everyone has been looking for?

Just when it felt like Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and the other Forresters were questioning the decision to put Eric through Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) experimental procedure, Eric may have given everyone a sign that he’s ready to wake up.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Finn were hoping to see more improvement from Eric after his procedure. The longer he’s on a ventilator, the worse his chances for recovery. They called in the rest of the family to let them know they wanted to take him off the ventilator and that would determine what happens next.

After Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had a chance to talk with Eric, Ridge sat at his father’s bedside and pleaded for a sign. He got one. Eric blinked several times, seemingly in response to being asked whether he was ready to breathe on his own.

It’s exactly what everyone needed. The relief in the hospital room was palpable.

After second guessing whether he made the right decision by allowing the procedure, Ridge was finally able to see that he made the right call to give Eric a chance.

Of course, it’s still very early and they need to bring Eric off the ventilator to see what happens, but the fact that he’s able to communicate is a very good thing. Eric is still in there, and though he’ll probably need lots of rehab to get back to his former self, knowing his mind is intact is a very good thing. It’s half the battle.

Eric’s recovery is what the family needs right now. They need to patriarch around to help steer the ship. Eric can ease the tension between Zende (Delon De Metz) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) , and the family can be there to celebrate him without having to pretend that they don’t know he’s sick. They can all work together on his new line. It will be a new era for Forrester Creations.