The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: tension between Eric's grandkids?

As Eric’s fate hangs in the balance on The Bold and the Beautiful, his grandchildren are trying to figure out their place at Forrester Creations and the battle is heating up.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) built a fashion empire at Forrester Creations and part of his vision was having his family surrounding him. For the most part, that has been the case. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has been running the company for years, with Ridge’s daughter, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), on the board and his son, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) as one of the top designers. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has her own line, and her daughter, Hope (Annika Noelle) launched a line that put Forrester Creations back at the top of the fashion food chain.

And then there was the fashion challenge. While Ridge designed his couture line, his father was putting together what he considered his “grand finale” line. To do it, he recruited his grandson, RJ (Joshua Hoffman), to help him finish the designs because the tremors in his hands prevented him from sketching. Luna (Lisa Yamada) came into the picture as an intern and now she and RJ are in a relationship.

At first glance, it looks like Eric’s wish to have his family working in his company has been fulfilled, but to Zende (Delon de Metz) it feels quite the opposite.

Zende was born to be a designer. He went to design school and studied all of the techniques. He knows the tools of the trade. It’s no wonder he’s frustrated that RJ ended up working with their grandfather when RJ had no training and Zende was already a gifted designer.

In fact, the bounty of Forresters in power positions at the company is cause for alarm because they’re all members of Ridge’s family. So when Zende keeps getting passed up for big opportunities, well, it’s more than he can bear. And rightfully so — he’s a talented designer who deserves to be at the forefront of the company.

Zende isn’t wrong in his assessment that there’s some major nepotism happening at Forrester Creations, and with Eric’s future in question, he needs to be sure that he’s voicing his concerns now, before he gets passed up again.