The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: all of Eric's kids heading to LA?
It sounds like a Forrester reunion is coming up.
It looks like the rest of Eric’s kids are on their way to Los Angeles to see their father as he continues to recover. That means a Forrester reunion is coming to The Bold and the Beautiful.
Before we talk about a possible Forrester reunion on The Bold and the Beautiful, let’s talk about what’s happening. Eric (John McCook) continues to recover, putting the family at ease. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is relieved that her grandfather is doing so well and she’s grateful to Finn (Tanner Novlan) for saving Eric’s life.
Steffy’s also concerned about her brother, so when she comes upon Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle) at the design office, she listens to their conversation. Thomas thanks Hope for being there for him throughout this ordeal with Eric, and once again he tells her he loves her. But she doesn’t say anything in return, and that leads Steffy to confront them. She wants to know what Hope’s intentions are.
Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) are grateful for Eric’s recovery and look forward to having him back. Ridge wonders if Eric will be glad to be back after crossing over to the other side after his heart stopped, but Brooke is convinced that he will be happy.
Ridge mentions that Kristin, Rick and Felicia will be coming to see Eric soon, which means they’re either done with their safari or Thorne (Windsor Harmon) was able to reach them and tell them to come home. That means a Forrester reunion is coming.
The challenge with having all of Eric’s children in one place is that they will learn what happened before Eric’s recovery. They’ll find out that Ridge almost said no to the procedure, and this could have some lasting repercussions on relations between the siblings. There’s also the issue of Ridge deciding to bring RJ (Joshua Hoffman) in to work on Eric’s newest collection without asking Zende (Delon De Metz). We can imagine that there will be tension in the air on The Bold and the Beautiful very soon.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
