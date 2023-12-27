The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: all of Eric's kids heading to LA?

It looks like the rest of Eric’s kids are on their way to Los Angeles to see their father as he continues to recover. That means a Forrester reunion is coming to The Bold and the Beautiful.

Before we talk about a possible Forrester reunion on The Bold and the Beautiful, let’s talk about what’s happening. Eric (John McCook) continues to recover, putting the family at ease. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is relieved that her grandfather is doing so well and she’s grateful to Finn (Tanner Novlan) for saving Eric’s life.

Steffy’s also concerned about her brother, so when she comes upon Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle) at the design office, she listens to their conversation. Thomas thanks Hope for being there for him throughout this ordeal with Eric, and once again he tells her he loves her. But she doesn’t say anything in return, and that leads Steffy to confront them. She wants to know what Hope’s intentions are.

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) are grateful for Eric’s recovery and look forward to having him back. Ridge wonders if Eric will be glad to be back after crossing over to the other side after his heart stopped, but Brooke is convinced that he will be happy.

Ridge mentions that Kristin, Rick and Felicia will be coming to see Eric soon, which means they’re either done with their safari or Thorne (Windsor Harmon) was able to reach them and tell them to come home. That means a Forrester reunion is coming.

The challenge with having all of Eric’s children in one place is that they will learn what happened before Eric’s recovery. They’ll find out that Ridge almost said no to the procedure, and this could have some lasting repercussions on relations between the siblings. There’s also the issue of Ridge deciding to bring RJ (Joshua Hoffman) in to work on Eric’s newest collection without asking Zende (Delon De Metz). We can imagine that there will be tension in the air on The Bold and the Beautiful very soon.