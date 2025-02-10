The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill's secret blows up?

Bill’s decision to move Luna from prison to his home may come back to bite him sooner than later in The Bold and the Beautiful.

Without question, one of the most head-scratching moments in recent memory on The Bold and the Beautiful was Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) decision to pull strings to have Luna (Lisa Yamada) released from prison to serve out her life sentence at his home. While his motives were pure — she’d been beaten up behind bars and he wanted to protect her — the move comes with some heavy consequences.

Lately we’ve been seeing those consequences come to life as Bill’s family is wondering why he’s spending so much time at home. The man with a bedroom in his office is now at home more often than not, and his family is growing concerned.

There have already been several close calls, as Bill was never in the habit of locking his door. Liam (Scott Clifton) popped in for a visit, as did Will (Crew Morrow) and Electra (Laneya Grace). Bill had to get creative when Liam suggested he could bring his daughters over to see their grandfather, with Bill suggesting that they go out on the boat instead of coming to the house.

Suddenly, Bill’s bright idea doesn’t look so great anymore.

Not only is Bill’s secret about to be discovered by his sons, but now that Poppy (Romy Park) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) know that Luna isn’t at the prison, they’re going to start asking questions. Thanks to the spoilers for the week of February 10 , we also know that Luna wants Bill’s help to send a message to her mother. That will only stir the pot even more.

Luna and Bill are still in the dark about the identity of Luna’s father. They don’t know that Tom Starr isn’t Luna’s father after all and that her real father is actually her cousin. We know Poppy doesn’t want Finn to tell anyone about their secret, but Finn is clearly battling with it and the fact that he went to the prison to see Luna is proof that he’s not going to let this go.

What this means is that it’s only a matter of time before someone realizes that Luna is at Bill’s house, which means Bill will have a lot of explaining to do. And let’s just hope that Luna doesn’t decide to slip out of her ankle monitor and venture outside the grounds of the Spencer Estate, because then Bill will be in even more trouble than he’s already in.