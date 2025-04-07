The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam's medical crisis a wake-up call for Bill?

Bill’s current trajectory on The Bold and the Beautiful has him heading in a very dangerous direction and he could lose everything he holds dear. Will Liam’s medical crisis serve as the wake-up call that Dollar Bill Spencer so desperately needs?

The situation with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) not acting like himself has been going on for months. It dates back to seeing Poppy (Romy Park) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) having lunch at Il Giardino and from there it spiraled into a very fast-moving rekindled love affair that led to Poppy and Luna moving in with him.

Even when it turned out that Luna wasn’t his daughter, Bill stood by the young woman even after she killed two people and almost killed Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He pulled strings to get her out of jail on house arrest, a stunt that turned into a full pardon for her crimes. He’s doubling down on his decisions now that it’s public knowledge and universally condemned by everyone around him. In fact, the more people protest, the more he digs in to support Luna.

In the April 3 episode , Liam (Scott Clifton) confronted Bill about his alarmingly erratic behavior and even threatened to quit his father’s company after Bill swung some sharp barbs about nepotism toward his son. By the end of the episode, Bill told Liam to leave his house and after Bill stormed out, Liam collapsed. Steffy found him and called 911, but Liam flatlined at the hospital and his fate now hangs in the balance.

Interestingly enough, while Liam’s life is in jeopardy, Bill’s precious Luna is pursuing Will (Crew Morrow) and she’s very likely going to resort to some devious tactics to get Electra (Laneya Grace) out of the way.

We have to think that Liam’s condition, along with Luna’s efforts to prey upon Will, end up serving as the wake-up call Bill needs.

Bill says he loves his sons, but will he feel remorse upon learning that Liam almost died after their argument and would have died if Steffy hadn’t shown up to give Bill her two cents about everything he’s done? And will Bill, who is so very supportive of Luna, feel the same way upon learning that she’s after his youngest son?

We haven’t even talked about the damage Bill’s reputation is suffering as a result of his decisions with Luna. We know what Deacon (Sean Kanan), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) think about it: they all think it’s reckless and that Bill has lost his mind. We’ve even speculated that Bill’s behavior is a result of being drugged because none of it makes any sense.

We’re hoping that if any good can come from Liam’s medical crisis, it’s that Bill opens his eyes and sees that his sons need him and that he needs to find a way to get Luna back in jail where she belongs before she can hurt anyone else.