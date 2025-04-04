The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: was Bill drugged?

After seeing Bill’s increasingly erratic behavior on The Bold and the Beautiful, we’re starting to think he’s been drugged and it isn’t hard to figure out who did it.

Even if you didn’t grow up in the 80s and 90s, you’re probably familiar with those commercials where concerned parents confront their increasingly disturbed kids about drugs, and the kids end up blaming it all on their parents. (“You, all right? I learned it by watching you!”)

Bill’s (Don Diamont) shockingly erratic behavior of late suggests that there’s something very wrong with him and he himself might not even realize it.

Though Luna (Lisa Yamada) is grateful to Bill for his role in having her placed under house arrest and, ultimately, being pardoned, she probably wasn’t too happy at being unceremoniously kicked out of the Spencer Estate, forced to survive on her own without any help.

Thinking back, she was at the house for a brief period of time before she ended up leaving. She had to sign paperwork with the police and receive her personal belongings from them. It’s also where Poppy (Romy Park) confronted her daughter and told her she was not welcome in her life anymore.

What if Luna, in an act of revenge against Bill, poisoned him? His erratic behavior started when she left, though we could argue he was out of his mind when he decided to help Luna in the first place, but we can also chalk that up to Luna’s masterful manipulation.

We think Luna, knowing Bill’s routines from her time living with him before and after her arrest, put drugs in his food. Maybe he’s a daily protein shake guy, and she put drugs in his protein powder. Or maybe she tampered with his vitamins. We know she’s resorted to drugging people before using food, and this could be yet another example.

It’s also possible that Luna was drugging Bill while she was living with him, and now he’s suffering the explosive side effects of withdrawals and, like those kids in the commercials, the side effects are tearing him apart and effectively ruining his life.

We know what Luna is capable of, and there’s no denying that Bill’s behavior of late is highly unusual, even by Dollar Bill Spencer’s standards. We think Luna is behind it, and we’re hoping that Bill is going to open his eyes and see what chaos he’s wrought by helping to set her free.