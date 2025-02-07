The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of February 10-14

It might be Valentine's Day but love isn't exactly in the air on The Bold and the Beautiful this week. Finn (Tanner Novlan) wants desperately to tell Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about the results of the paternity test, but that means revealing a very painful and potentially devastating truth. Will he find the courage to tell her? And will Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) be able to keep Daphne's (Murielle Hillaire) advances at bay?

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for February 3-7.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 10, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 10

"Finn struggles emotionally with how to tell Steffy the truth; on the tail of Brooke’s plea to Ridge, he and Taylor share a special moment."

Tuesday, February 11

"Steffy, Ridge and Taylor recount Finn saving Steffy from Luna and how glad they are that she is locked away."

Wednesday, February 12

"Poppy begs Finn not to tell Steffy about Luna; Luna wants to say something to her mother and asks Bill for help."

Thursday, February 13

"Carter realizes that Daphne may have more than perfume in mind; Brooke overhears part of Daphne and Steffy’s conversation."

Friday, February 14

"It’s a day full of dramatic boardroom drama and burgeoning love for Will and Electra; Ivy and Electra’s jewelry line launches at Forrester Creations."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 3 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 3

"Poppy freaks when she learns Luna is missing from jail; Finn attempts to control his emotions."

Tuesday, February 4

"Daphne seduces Carter as part of her plan with Steffy."

Wednesday, February 5

"Hope’s skepticism over Steffy’s return takes precedence over everything else; Daphne gets acquainted with Zende Forrester."

Thursday, February 6

"Electra questions Will about his first impressions of Luna; Finn continues to hold his family together."

Friday, February 7

"Brooke surprises Ridge with a visit."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.