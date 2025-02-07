The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of February 10-14

There's a lot of drama as Valentine's Day approaches on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 10-14.

More Soaps News The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of February 3-7

General Hospital spoilers week of February 3-7

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of February 3-7

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 10 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 10

"Victor undermines Kyle, Victoria and Nick discuss family matters, and Chelsea sets the record straight with Sharon."

Tuesday, February 11

"Victor defends his actions, Nate struggles to reunite Amy and Damian, and Diane takes matters into her own hands."

Wednesday, February 12

"Billy and Sally visit the City of Love, Sharon gets the cold shoulder from Summer, and Daniel faces a tough decision."

Thursday, February 13

"Devon and Lily give Nate a warning about Damian, Phyllis sets boundaries, and Holden reconnects with an old acquaintance."

Friday, February 14

"Love is in the air in Genoa City as old flames are revisited and new relationships are explored."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 3 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 3: "Victor stands his ground with Jack, Kyle worries about Claire’s state of mind, and Audra opens up about her past."

Tuesday, February 4: "Nick helps Sharon find closure, Sally pushes Phyllis’ buttons, and Damian keeps a secret from Nate."

Wednesday, February 5: "Victor opens up to Victoria, Diane makes a big decision, and Jack gives Billy unsolicited advice."

Thursday, February 6: "Nikki teaches Claire a valuable lesson, Nate and Amy receive shocking news, and Jack is forced to defend his actions."

Friday, February 7: "Daniel is suspicious of Phyllis’ alliance with Billy, Nate receives a surprise visitor, and Chloe gives Sally a history lesson."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.