Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of February 10-14
Here are your Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of February 10.
There's plenty of drama on the way in Salem as we approach Valentine's Day. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of February 10-14.
Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of February 10, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, February 10
"Kristen makes a shocking discovery. Brady teams up with Steve to find Ava. Jada accuses EJ of setting her up. Paulina shares unsettling news with Belle."
Tuesday, February 11
"Bonnie admits a big fear to Johnny. Stephanie opens up to Kayla. Joy makes Alex an offer. Abe and Kate share Body & Soul’s fate with the cast and crew."
Wednesday, February 12
"Kayla and Stephanie get shocking news. Johnny and Chanel discuss their future. Holly and Tate make Valentine’s Day plans. Leo has bad news for Doug III."
Thursday, February 13
"EJ investigates the Blake house. Kristen and Sarah clash. Xander and Philip collaborate. Jada rips into 'Rafe.'"
Friday, February 14
"Stephanie helps Steve set up a surprise for Kayla. Johnny and Chanel consider starting a family. Maggie and Holly share a heartfelt talk. Sophia and Tate try to persuade Amy."
And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of February 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, February 3
"'Rafe' and Jada’s wedding comes to a screeching halt. Paulina takes action. Stephanie rants to Steve. Belle and Shawn discuss the previous night’s events."
Tuesday, February 4
"Several Body & Soul cast members discover shocking news. Hattie confronts Leo. Joy makes a suggestion to Alex. Stephanie stuns Abe and Kate. Chanel and Johnny have a heart-to-heart conversation."
Wednesday, February 5
"Abe makes a shocking discovery. Kayla, Johnny, and Hattie all fight for their lives. Sarah uncovers the truth. Stephanie tends to an ailing Alex."
Thursday, February 6
"Alex assures Stephanie. Kate makes complaints to Philip. Xander tells Sarah about a business venture. Chad appreciates Julie’s change of heart."
Friday, February 7
"Ava screams for help. Kristen covers in front of Brady. Steve throws out a theory to Jada. Paulina asks 'Rafe' for information. Belle and EJ find themselves at odds."
New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.
