General Hospital spoilers: week of February 10-14

It's Valentine's Day in Port Charles and there's plenty of drama to go around. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of February 10-14.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of February 10, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 10

"Jason and Tracy face off. Carly makes a promise. Ava’s scheme backfires. Trina and Kai spend some quality time together. Willow is torn."

Tuesday, February 11

"Curtis issues a warning to Jordan. Isaiah and Elizabeth commiserate. Sonny gets some good news. Jason meets with Sasha. Cody opens up to Felicia."

Wednesday, February 12

"Jason sits down with Danny. Josslyn has some explaining to do. Alexis asks Tracy for a favor. Carly and Brennan hit the town. Kristina and Isaiah get better acquainted."

Thursday, February 13

"Nina gives Sonny food for thought. Chase makes a confession. Sasha is thrown for a loop. Elizabeth reassures Ric. Cody issues an apology."

Friday, February 14

"Ava receives an offer. Ric nurses reservations. Kristina is livid. Molly makes a revelation. Alexis makes her case to Jason."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of February 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 3: "Lulu tries to support Dante. Sonny consoles Alexis. Trina is taken aback. Sasha is in for a surprise. Elizabeth sees through Lucky’s façade."

Tuesday, February 4: "Lucky opens up to Liz. Felicia puts Sasha on the spot. Carly makes a discovery. Jordan reveals her plan to Isaiah. Drew makes a shocking claim."

Wednesday, February 5: "Alexis, Molly and Kristina strategize. Sasha lashes out. Willow makes a decision. Lucas gives Carly his two cents. Tracy is livid."

Thursday, February 6: "Dante makes a plea. Rocco hears something he shouldn’t. Lois seeks out Martin. Portia checks in with Brad. Nina makes a surprising move."

Friday, February 7: "Nina tries to form an alliance. Sonny gets medical news. Lulu has a tense encounter. Laura warns Drew. Jordan briefs Anna."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.