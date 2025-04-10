The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill under arrest?

Though Steffy promised to keep Liam’s secret in the April 9 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, she insisted that Finn be brought into the circle of trust. This could lead to Bill coming under scrutiny for all of his erratic decisions of late, and possibly his arrest.

Thanks to the magic of soap operas, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) just happened to be visiting a friend in the hospital while his son, Liam (Scott Clifton) was being treated for a major (and mysterious) head injury in the same location.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was the one to find a bleeding and unconscious Liam at Bill’s house while Finn (Tanner Novlan) happened to spot Bill in the hallway of the hospital and confront him about Luna (Lisa Yamada).

Once he woke up, a very groggy and confused Liam explained to Steffy that he and his father had an argument and that’s all he remembered. Steffy inferred that Bill was somehow responsible for the injury, and it didn’t help that Liam wants his hospitalization to remain hush-hush for now.

Meanwhile, Finn confronted Bill about letting Luna out into society after all she’s done, prompting Bill to tell Finn that he just got an earful from Liam about the same thing, and he’s done talking about it. Shortly after that, Steffy called and revealed that she was in the hospital with Liam.

Now, we know Bill didn’t have anything to do with Liam’s injury — not directly, anyway — but his erratic behavior doesn’t really help his case. (We still think Bill is being drugged , too)

Once Steffy and Finn discuss what they each saw, it’s going to look like Bill had something to do with Liam’s injury and it’s possible he’s going to come under suspicion until Liam can remember what really happened.

