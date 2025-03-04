The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill's world unravels?

Now that Luna knows the identity of her father on The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill’s world is about to unravel.

Of all people, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) knows that keeping secrets almost always comes around to get you in the end. His latest secret is a big one: he arranged to have a double murderer freed from prison so that she can serve out her sentence in the lap of luxury at his mansion.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) has barely spent any time at the Spencer Estate and she’s already bored enough to break the rules and engage with “Dario” the “repair guy” (aka Christian Weissman’s Remy) and she answered the door to find her cousin/father, Finn (Tanner Novlan) there to see her.

With two people who know Bill’s secret, that means it won’t be long before more people know the secret. Remy could tell Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), which would open Bill’s world up to a lot of trouble given Sheila’s penchant for malicious mischief and her desire to deliver a bit of payback to Dollar Bill, and that’s not even counting what will happen when she learns that Luna is her granddaughter. That’s a whole other can of worms.

Finn will likely be more cautious about sharing the secret, but if he ends up sharing it with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) then you can bet she’s going to tell Liam (Scott Clifton), if for no other reason than to protect their children.

When Liam finds out what Bill did, it’s going to be a bigger mess than Bill could ever have imagined. Liam is very protective of Steffy and he’ll be furious that Bill opened the door for “psychopath” Luna to have a way to get to her to finish the job. Of course, now that Finn is her father we highly doubt Luna would feel the need to finish the job with Steffy because Steffy is Finn’s wife, but Liam won’t see it that way.

That’s just the fallout from inside Bill’s inner circle. Imagine if this news gets out to the general public. It could be his downfall, really. Suddenly, Bill is in a very precarious situation and it’s going to take a lot of work for him to stay on top of it all.

