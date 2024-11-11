The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke and Ridge are over?

Brooke and Ridge finally came together in Rome last year on The Bold and the Beautiful. Their love seemed unshakable, until now. Is their romance over?

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was shocked to learn that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) backed Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in her decision to fire Hope (Annika Noelle). She’d been supportive of Ridge trying to help Taylor (Rebecca Budig) through her health crisis and she knew that Hope kissing Finn (Tanner Novlan) was unacceptable. But supporting Steffy’s decision to fire Hope is something that Mama Brooke likely won’t come back from.

Things have been tense at Forrester Creations for a while now, but Brooke and Ridge have been able to weather the storm together. He convinced her to bring Brooke’s Bedroom back, to great success, and she supported him when his father was sick. They’re an amazing team and after years of loving each other from afar, their love finally brought them back together.

Hope’s firing is a complicated situation for them. They have to navigate how to work together at Forrester Creations, with Brooke not only working on her bedroom line but also as a member of the executive team. Their son, RJ (Joshua Hoffman), was working on Hope for the Future, and cutting the line means RJ no longer has a spot on a design team.

All of a sudden, the bright future Ridge and Brooke shared has gone dim.

The reality is that Steffy would love to see her parents back together. Taylor’s Broken Heart Syndrome diagnosis reminded Ridge of how much he cares for Taylor, and always will. Taylor has expressed that she’s always loved Ridge and always will, even if they’re not together.

Until now, it seemed like Brooke and Ridge’s bond couldn’t be broken, but how can they patch things up when Brooke sees that Ridge is refusing to listen to Hope’s side of the story and Ridge believes Brooke is upset that he’s standing by his own daughter? And what will happen when Hope and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) work on getting back at the company for the way they’ve been treated? Surely Brooke will support Hope even though it will cause harm to Ridge’s company.

We just don’t see a path forward for Ridge and Brooke’s relationship at this point, unless something drastic happens. It feels like Taylor’s return was designed to happen at a juncture when Ridge, who isn’t engaged to Brooke at the moment, needs a support system more than ever. All of a sudden, it’s looking like Steffy might get her wish to have her family back together, but it could all come at the cost of Forrester Creations’ future.