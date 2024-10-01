The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke's sacrifice for Taylor?

Call it a woman’s intuition. Brooke knows there’s something going on with Taylor in The Bold and the Beautiful but she’s not sure what it is. Will she make a huge sacrifice for Taylor when she finds out Taylor is dying?

In the September 26 episode of B&B, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) kept picking up on cues from Taylor (Rebecca Budig) that something is wrong with her. She ended up asking Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about it, but he hadn’t noticed anything out of the ordinary.

Of course, the next day she passed out in the Forrester Creations salon and in the September 30 episode she reveals to Ridge that she’s dying of heart failure. Naturally, he’s shocked, but he won’t have time to react because she’s swearing him to secrecy about the whole thing.

Naturally, word of Taylor’s health condition will get out. For Brooke, the news will only confirm what she already guessed about Taylor. And that’s why we think Brooke might make a huge sacrifice for Taylor.

Knowing that Taylor will need all the support from her family that she can get, we think Brooke might step back from her relationship with Ridge to give him the time and space he needs to be there for Taylor, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Just the other day, Ridge was talking about Brooke’s former friendship with Taylor and how he hoped the women would be able to rekindle it at some point. Now, the best thing Brooke can do is be supportive of Taylor while also being supportive of Ridge.

Despite their complicated histories, Brooke and Taylor have a link. They’re both mothers, they’re successful businesswomen and they both share a love for Ridge Forrester. As Taylor faces an uncertain future, the greatest show of support Brooke can give is to allow space for Taylor and Ridge to have the time they need to get through this together.

Of course, while this would be a tremendous, but heartwarming, sacrifice for Brooke, there's also a very real possibility that it could backfire....