The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn hides the truth, delaying the inevitable?

Finn knows that the truth about Luna’s father could impact his entire life on The Bold and the Beautiful, so even if he is Luna’s father, will he tell the truth about it?

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is stuck between a rock and a hard place right now. After learning that he really could be Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father, he’s left with a big decision: take the paternity test and find out definitively, or try to ignore it.

We know Finn has Luna’s blood ready to go for the test, so he’s likely going to take the test just so he can quell the mystery and find out for sure. Despite being a doctor, he’s now coming to grips with the notion that sleeping with Poppy (Romy Park) all those years ago could have led to her getting pregnant.

Though he’s quick to point out that he’s adopted and she’s not his biological aunt, getting Poppy pregnant somewhere toward the end of his high school career or early in his college days isn’t a good look.

We can’t imagine he’s ever told anyone that he shared such a special bond with his aunt or that she was his “first” — particularly Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). His wife is understanding and supportive, but this might be asking too much. And when his parents find out, we know that it will lead to an even bigger rift between Poppy and Li (Naomi Matsuda) after the sisters finally started getting close again. Jack (Ted King), who always supported and defended Poppy, will be hard pressed to look past this transgression between his sister-in-law and his son.

So that brings us back to the test. Even if Finn takes the test, he can’t go running off to reveal the results to anyone. He’s going to have to keep quiet and hope no one ever finds out.

But here’s the problem. If Finn discovers that he’s Luna’s father, the secret will eat him alive and even with Steffy’s attention being focused on getting her company back, she’ll notice that something is bothering him. And even if he doesn’t want to tell anyone, Nurse April (Jamison Belushi) knows that both Li and Finn requested Luna’s blood samples and paternity tests. She could end up asking Li about Finn running the test, which would prompt Li to ask him what’s going on.

Ultimately, we know that even if the test results show that Finn is Luna’s father, he’s not going to be jumping for joy at the news. He may not make the smartest decisions, but we can’t see him telling anyone the truth until they force his hand, leaving him to grapple with the truth on his own.