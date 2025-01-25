The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn knows Poppy's secret?

Now that we know Jack isn’t Luna’s father on The Bold and the Beautiful, it’s time to look for answers about her paternity elsewhere. And while Finn hasn’t been ruled out as a possible baby daddy, there’s no question that Poppy’s nephew knows something.

Well, Jack (Ted King) is not the father, which means we go another week without knowing who Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father might be. Based on the preview for the week of January 27 , it looks like Li (Naomi Matsuda) has shared the results, and her confusion, with Finn (Tanner Novlan). Though Li might be closing the book on the matter, Finn seems to have some questions for his aunt Poppy (Romy Park).

Though it’s entirely possible that Finn could be Luna’s father by way of a drug-fueled tryst that Finn may or may not recall, it’s also possible that all the time Finn spent with his aunt while he was younger means he might have seen something that she didn’t want him to see.

Poppy doesn’t like that Finn is asking questions, which is weird because if she wasn’t trying to hide something then his questions wouldn’t matter. Right? That means she knows that he knows something. But what could that be?

Here’s what we know: Poppy was sleeping with a lot of people back in the day. She was on drugs, so she’s probably not even sure how many men she was with. She was also staying with Li, Jack and Finn. We also know that Bill (Don Diamont), Jack and Tom Starr (Clint Howard) are not Luna’s father. So…was it the mailman? The UPS guy?

If Finn is asking questions, then he either knows something or he’s trying to figure out what happened because he can’t remember anything and wants to fill in the gaps. Either way, he’s probably the only person at this point who might have knowledge of who Poppy was sleeping with around the time Luna was conceived. After finally getting Li off her back, Poppy won’t want Finn asking questions about Luna anymore, which means things might get tense between nephew and aunt in the coming days.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.