The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of January 27: Finn wants answers
It's Steffy and Finn's anniversary and there's plenty of tension to go around.
Now that we know Jack (Ten King) isn't Luna's (Lisa Yamada) father, we have to wonder what's next and it looks like the paternity drama will continue to play out in the coming week as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) celebrate their anniversary. Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of January 27.
Steffy and Finn are celebrating their wedding anniversary this week with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor's (Rebecca Budig) help. But things are about to take a turn for the happy couple as Luna's paternity stirs up trouble.
You'll find the preview of what's coming up for the week of January 27 on The Bold and the Beautiful below:
Steffy and Finn have been through a lot in the past year so this year's wedding anniversary is a special one. No one knows that more than their parents, which is why Taylor and Ridge will be working hard to make sure Steffy and Finn have a great day, especially in light of all the drama happening on Finn's side of the family.
Speaking of Finnegan/Nozawa drama, Finn pressures Poppy (Romy Park) for answers but she isn't very forthcoming. She's hiding something and Finn seems to know what it is, so we have to wonder whether this is a sign that Finn knows who Luna's father really is after all. While there's always the possibility that Finn is her father (imagine a drug-fueled night that he can't exactly remember), we think young Finn may have witnessed something that he wasn't supposed to see and now he wants answers.
We also know that time is ticking on the whole paternity mess because Luna herself is starting to question whether Tom was her father or not. Since she's not privvy to the paternity test results yet, she's still wondering if it's true and Bill (Don Diamont) is trying to keep her from being discovered.
Needless to say, things are getting very messy on The Bold and the Beautiful and the mess gets even bigger in the coming week.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
