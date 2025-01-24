Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of January 27-31

There's plenty of drama happening in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 27-31.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of January 27, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 27

"Javi and Leo spend some time reminisicing. Meanwhile, Holly vents to Doug III. Then there’s Sophia, who has a bold suggestion which she shares with Tate. Brady and Kristen desperately search for their daughter. Rachel and an unknown woman make a pact."

Tuesday, January 28

"It’s bachelor party time: look for 'Rafe' and Jada to have dueling bachelor parties. Paulina supports Chanel. Steve encourages Stephanie. Belle and EJ have a heated exchange."

Wednesday, January 29

"Chanel wakes up at Shawn’s. Marlena is stunned when she walks in on Belle and EJ. Brady worries about Ava. Kristen gives Johnny a history lesson."

Thursday, January 30

"Marlena questions Leo’s actions. Arnold, pretending to be Rafe, forces Javi to keep a secret. Jada makes a confession to Stephanie. JJ is hesitant with Gabi. EJ toys with Rafe."

Friday, January 31

"Javi agonizes to Leo over revealing the truth. Steve and Jada share a tender moment. 'Rafe' and Jada’s wedding begins. Hold onto your seats folks because this is when the real Rafe escapes!"

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of January 20, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 20

"Leo accuses Kerry in front of Javi. Alex and Joy define their relationship. Chanel gets advice from Paulina. Bonnie lends a sympathetic ear to Johnny. Kate sets the ground rules for Hattie’s return."

Tuesday, January 21

"EJ lays out his plan for Arnold. Xander makes an effort with Philip. Sarah covers the truth with Kayla. Bonnie gets support from Justin and Alex."

Wednesday, January 22

"Jada has questions for Kerry. Leo and Javi discuss their relationship. Joy opens up to Kate. Stephanie and Alex confront their feelings for one another."

Thursday, January 23

"Brady comforts Kristen. Ava gets caught in the crossfire of Sophia and Amy’s clash. Holly expresses her feelings to Tate. It’s an unsettling moment for Belle and Shawn. Marlena asks Steve to contact John."

Friday, January 24

"Brady turns to Ava for comfort. Rachel has a strange encounter. EJ and Kristen bond. Cat reaches out to Marlena. Chad convinces Julie to get help."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.