General Hospital spoilers: week of January 27-31
Here are your General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 27.
There's lots of drama happening this week in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 27-31.
Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 27, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, January 27
"Lucky and Elizabeth take a risk. Anna sees Jason in a new light. Laura confides in Lulu. Kristina is suspicious. Nina and Curtis form a plan."
Tuesday, January 28
"Alexis is left reeling. Trina encourages Kai. Carly receives a warning. Anna confronts Emma. Chase has news for Brook Lynn."
Wednesday, January 29
"Dante is horrified. Tracy and Martin have a run-in. Cody is blindsided. Brook Lynn ponders her next move. Sasha opens up to Jason."
Thursday, January 30
"Carly and Brennan get closer. Lulu confides in Maxie. Molly and Kristina are stunned. Dante briefs Chase. Cody jumps to conclusions."
Friday, January 31
"Ric and Ava make a plea. Dante confronts Anna. Brook Lynn seeks out Cody. Laura gives Lulu food for thought. Brad makes an outrageous request."
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of January 20, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, January 20: No episode aired due to inauguration coverage
Tuesday, January 21: "Willow voices her regrets. Sonny and Ava clash. Sasha updates Maxie. Tracy stonewalls Anna. Carly is grateful to Brennan."
Wednesday, January 22: "Isaiah presses Sonny. Jason plays peacemaker. Lucky and Elizabeth gain some insight. Lulu and Dante spar. Kristina hosts the re-opening of Charlie’s."
Thursday, January 23: "Ric comes through for Ava. Lucas and Josslyn compare notes. Laura learns of a possible threat. Natalia gets through to Sonny. Mac gives Cody some tough love."
Friday, January 24: "Tracy lays down the law. Brennan surprises Carly. Nina encourages Willow. Lulu gets a tempting offer. Trina visits Kai."
General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.