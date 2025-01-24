General Hospital spoilers: week of January 27-31

There's lots of drama happening this week in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 27-31.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 27, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 27

"Lucky and Elizabeth take a risk. Anna sees Jason in a new light. Laura confides in Lulu. Kristina is suspicious. Nina and Curtis form a plan."

Tuesday, January 28

"Alexis is left reeling. Trina encourages Kai. Carly receives a warning. Anna confronts Emma. Chase has news for Brook Lynn."

Wednesday, January 29

"Dante is horrified. Tracy and Martin have a run-in. Cody is blindsided. Brook Lynn ponders her next move. Sasha opens up to Jason."

Thursday, January 30

"Carly and Brennan get closer. Lulu confides in Maxie. Molly and Kristina are stunned. Dante briefs Chase. Cody jumps to conclusions."

Friday, January 31

"Ric and Ava make a plea. Dante confronts Anna. Brook Lynn seeks out Cody. Laura gives Lulu food for thought. Brad makes an outrageous request."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of January 20, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 20: No episode aired due to inauguration coverage

Tuesday, January 21: "Willow voices her regrets. Sonny and Ava clash. Sasha updates Maxie. Tracy stonewalls Anna. Carly is grateful to Brennan."

Wednesday, January 22: "Isaiah presses Sonny. Jason plays peacemaker. Lucky and Elizabeth gain some insight. Lulu and Dante spar. Kristina hosts the re-opening of Charlie’s."

Thursday, January 23: "Ric comes through for Ava. Lucas and Josslyn compare notes. Laura learns of a possible threat. Natalia gets through to Sonny. Mac gives Cody some tough love."

Friday, January 24: "Tracy lays down the law. Brennan surprises Carly. Nina encourages Willow. Lulu gets a tempting offer. Trina visits Kai."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.